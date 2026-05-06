The Consensus Crisis: How Governors Are Shaping Nigeria’s Political Future

An in-depth analysis of how the misuse of consensus in Nigeria’s political system is undermining democracy, with governors exerting unprecedented control over elections and candidate selection.

The abuse of consensus in Nigeria ’s political landscape has left the Nigeria n voter as the greatest casualty. Historical evidence shows that imposed candidates rarely bring stability, as seen in the 2023 fallout between Atiku Abubakar and Nyesom Wike.

The term 'consensus' has become a tool for political manipulation, often disguising imposition as democratic choice. With the 2027 elections approaching, at least 22 governors have already endorsed President Bola Ahmed Tinubu as their 'consensus' presidential candidate, replicating this model at state levels. This practice has led to the emergence of inexperienced or unqualified candidates, often relatives or allies of the powerful, while the electorate remains sidelined. This is not democracy but a hostage situation in Agbada.

The crisis stems from President Tinubu’s meeting with APC governors, where he granted them the authority to determine aspirants' fates in their states. Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq confirmed that governors could conduct primaries through consensus or direct voting. This decision has reshaped national politics, giving governors unprecedented control over political careers. Senior lawmakers appealed for automatic tickets, but the President maintained that governors hold the real influence.

This has created unease within the party, particularly among federal legislators without strong gubernatorial ties. Many of these lawmakers contributed to building this system of impunity and now find themselves at its mercy. Across several states, this pattern is evident. In Nasarawa, Governor Abdullahi Sule named Senator Ahmed Wadada as his preferred successor, with allegations of pressure on ward executives to endorse this choice.

In Ebonyi, Governor Francis Nwifuru openly 'anointed' aspirants, prompting former Governor David Umahi to insist that no one should be barred from buying forms. The state APC warned that defying the governor’s directive would be treated as disloyalty. The deeper danger is that manipulation can be legalized through the Electoral Act and INEC’s 2026 Regulations, which permit consensus primaries. While genuine consensus is lawful, gubernatorial pressure often manufactures false consensus.

In Adamawa, elders of the Gongola Peoples rejected attempts to impose a governorship candidate. In Ogun State, APC members in Ijebu East protested the alleged imposition of legislative candidates. In Yobe, Governor Mai Mala Buni’s endorsement of a preferred aspirant signaled a pre-made decision. Similar tensions are emerging in Borno, where Governor Babagana Zulum’s choice conflicts with Vice President Kashim Shettima’s preferences.

In Kwara, Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq’s choice is said to conflict with the Presidency’s preferences. Reports from Gombe also suggest resistance to a candidate misaligned with local expectations. The deeper danger is that manipulation can hide inside the law itself





PremiumTimesng / 🏆 3. in NG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Nigeria Politics Consensus Governors Elections

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

2027: Governor denies rift with minister over APC consensus candidatesThere have been speculations that aspirants favoured by David Umahi were dropped during the process of picking the APC consensus candidates for the 2027 general elections in Ebonyi State.

Read more »

Yobe 2027: Why I rejected APC consensus governorship pick​In a statement shared on his official Facebook page, the lawmaker criticised those who use ethnic backgrounds to define political participation, describing such individuals as having retrogressive mindsets.

Read more »

Ex-Minister Pantami reacts to emergence of APC consensus guber candidate in GombeIsa Pantami has reacted to the emergence of Jamilu Gwamna as the consensus governorship candidate for the APC in Gombe State.

Read more »

Ex-IGP Alkali Baba joins Yobe governorship race, rejects APC consensus planFormer Inspector General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba has joined the 2027 governorship race in Yobe State on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Read more »

Abiodun Urges APC Aspirants to Embrace Consensus, Respect ZoningOgun State Governor Dapo Abiodun has called on All Progressives Congress (APC) aspirants to prioritize party unity, respect local government zoning arrangements, and embrace consensus-building ahead of forthcoming elections. He pledged to refund nomination fees to unsuccessful aspirants and offer future opportunities within the party.

Read more »

Ogun APC Embraces Consensus-Building as Governor Abiodun Advocates Zoning and Unity Ahead of ElectionsGovernor Dapo Abiodun urges APC members in Ogun State to prioritize consensus and zoning arrangements to maintain party unity ahead of elections, pledging refunds and future opportunities for aspirants.

Read more »