The Central Bank Act at 20: A Critical Review and Path to Reform

This article examines the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Act as it approaches its twentieth anniversary. It assesses the mixed performance of the CBN, highlighting both its achievements and shortcomings. The piece delves into the evolution of the Act, its goals, and the challenges faced, particularly during the Buhari administration. It emphasizes the importance of strengthening the CBN's independence, improving governance, and reforming the appointment process for governors to ensure effective monetary policy management.

Next year, the Central Bank of Nigeria’s ( CBN ) enabling law turns twenty. Its scorecard is mixed, reflecting a complex interplay of successes and shortcomings. The CBN Act of 2007, a product of a democratic civilian government, aimed to modernize the legal framework for central banking in Nigeria. It sought to strengthen the apex bank’s institutional independence and align Nigeria’s monetary framework with global best practices.

While the bank’s core goals have remained constant, the 2007 Act provided clearer policy direction, emphasizing price stability as a primary goal and explicitly strengthening the CBN’s independence. However, the eight years of the Buhari administration put these premises under considerable strain. While there is no concrete evidence of the CBN governor or the bank taking direct instructions from political authorities, the last two decades have not demonstrably reinforced the perception of a central bank with significantly increased statutory independence and reduced political interference. A significant concern is the CBN’s continued funding of the federal government’s annual deficits, which distorted the economy's outcomes. The 2007 Act's limitations on such advances, setting a cap of 5 percent of the Federal Government’s actual revenue from the previous year, the requirement for repayment within the same financial year, and the prohibition of further lending in case of default, proved to have limited practical impact. Furthermore, the legal requirement for the CBN governor to appear at least twice a year before the National Assembly committees to brief them on monetary policy and the economy's state has not always been consistently adhered to. \Recognizing the need for improvement, efforts have been underway to refine the 2007 Act, especially considering the detrimental impact on the economy during Mr. Godwin Ifeanyichukwu Emefiele's tenure as governor. Many reform efforts, incorrectly in my view, have concentrated on enhancing the central bank’s governance structure. Arguments exist for separating the roles of the CBN governor and the chair of the bank's board to improve internal oversight, prevent concentration of authority, and address potential governance vulnerabilities during crises. The Bank of England, the European Central Bank, and the US Federal Reserve, where governors effectively lead their systems, provide examples that advocate for clear leadership, faster decision-making, and strong policy coherence in monetary policy management. However, these governance adjustments alone are insufficient. The operational independence of the central bank cannot be fully realized if the process of appointing the governor prioritizes loyalty to the political authority responsible for this appointment. \To ensure that the next twenty years of the Central Bank Act produce a more competent manager of domestic monetary policy, the appointment process for governors must be reformed. The fundamental misconception that the “banker” in a “commercial banker” is the same as in a “central banker” needs to be corrected. Commercial bankers are promoted based on relationship management skills that drive up deposits and loan balances. This differs from the responsibilities of a central banker. The future success of the CBN and its ability to effectively manage the Nigerian economy depends on addressing these critical issues. The focus should be on creating a truly independent central bank that can prioritize monetary stability and economic growth, free from undue political influence. This also highlights the crucial need for transparency, accountability, and a commitment to upholding the highest standards of governance. The challenges are significant, but with necessary reforms, the CBN can realize its full potential and contribute to Nigeria’s long-term prosperity





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