The Absurdity and Corruption of Nigerian Elections

The article discusses the current state of Nigerian elections, highlighting the descent into absurdity and bitterness among political parties, as well as the country's struggle with self-organisation during election periods. It also raises concerns about the current state of democracy in Nigeria and the challenges faced in conducting elections.

The political parties that have so far held their presidential primaries have either descended into absurdity or dissolved into the usual bitterness. In high-stakes politics , elections at all levels will be highly contested, and there will be bitter feelings among those who lose.

That is expected. The real shame here is that, at the rate we are going, we will soon be a country that has practised democracy for 32 years yet still grapples with self-organisation, especially during our election periods. Merely to conduct an election—an activity that requires mastery of something as basic to running a modern society as the ability to count ourselves—has become an insurmountable task. We are just too disorderly and corrupt to get things right





MobilePunch / 🏆 8. in NG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Nigerian Elections Political Parties Presidential Primaries High-Stakes Politics Election Bitterness Self-Organisation Election Periods Democracy Corruption Conducting Elections Mastery Of Counting Disorderly And Corrupt Electoral Process Electoral System Electoral Integrity Electoral Fraud Electoral Malpractice Electoral Violence Electoral Rights Electoral Participation Electoral System Electoral Process Electoral System Electoral Process Electoral System Electoral Process Electoral System Electoral Process Electoral System Electoral Process Electoral System Electoral Process Electoral System Electoral Process Electoral System Electoral Process Electoral System Electoral Process Electoral System Electoral Process Electoral System Electoral Process Electoral System Electoral Process Electoral System Electoral Process Electoral System Electoral Process Electoral System Electoral Process Electoral System Electoral Process Electoral System Electoral Process Electoral System Electoral Process Electoral System Electoral Process Electoral System Electoral Process Electoral System Electoral Process Electoral System Electoral Process Electoral System Electoral Process Electoral System Electoral Process Electoral System Electoral Process Electoral System Electoral Process Electoral System Electoral Process Electoral System Electoral Process Electoral System Electoral Process Electoral System Electoral Process Electoral System Electoral Process Electoral System Electoral Process Electoral System Electoral Process Electoral System Electoral Process Electoral System Electoral Process Electoral System Electoral Process Electoral System Electoral Process Electoral System Electoral Process Electoral System Electoral Process Electoral System Electoral Process Electoral System Electoral Process Electoral System Electoral Process Electoral System Electoral Process Electoral System Electoral Process Electoral System Electoral Process Electoral System Electoral Process Electoral System Electoral Process Electoral System Electoral Process Electoral System Electoral Process Electoral System Electoral Process Electoral System Electoral Process Electoral System Electoral Process Electoral System Electoral Process Electoral System Electoral Process Electoral System Electoral Process Electoral System Electoral Process Electoral System Electoral Process Electoral System Electoral Process Electoral System Electoral Process Electoral System Electoral Process Electoral System Electoral Process Electoral System Electoral Process Electoral System Electoral Process Electoral System Electoral Process Electoral System Electoral Process Electoral System Electoral Process Electoral System Electoral Process Electoral System Electoral Process Electoral System Electoral Process Electoral System Electoral Process Electoral System Electoral Process Electoral System Electoral Process Electoral System Electoral Process Electoral System Electoral Process Electoral System Electoral Process Electoral System Electoral Process Electoral System Electoral Process Electoral System Electoral Process Electoral System Electoral Process Electoral System Electoral Process Electoral System Electoral Process Electoral System Electoral Process Electoral System Electoral Process Electoral System Electoral Process Electoral System Electoral Process Electoral System Electoral Process Electoral System Electoral Process Electoral System Electoral Process Electoral System Electoral Process Electoral System Electoral Process Electoral System Electoral Process Electoral System Electoral Process Electoral System Electoral Process Electoral System Electoral Process Electoral System Electoral Process Electoral System Electoral Process Electoral System Electoral Process Electoral System Electoral Process Electoral System Electoral Process Electoral System Electoral Process Electoral System Electoral Process Electoral System Electoral Process Electoral System Electoral Process Electoral System Elector

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Nigerian National AI Hackathon Showcases Innovations in AI for Health Care, Language Inclusion and Assistive TechA nationwide innovation programme culminated in a 12-hour build challenge and pitch session at the Lagos Oriental Hotel, with the top prize awarded to Doctor Robot and awards for quality presentation and solution design also given out.

Read more »

Nigerian Troops Launch Raid on Mammy Market in Abia StateTroops of 144 Battalion under Operation Eastern Sanity launched a raid on a Mammy market in Owaza, Abia State, arresting 21 suspected illicit drug peddlers and seizing large quantities of Indian hemp and other substances.

Read more »

Nigerian Air Force Intensifies Counter-Terrorism Operations in Borno StateThe Nigerian Air Force has intensified its counter-terrorism operations in Borno State following fresh air strikes targeting terrorist hideouts within the Sambisa Forest axis.

Read more »

Nigerian Celebrities Outraged Over Abduction of Students in Oyo StateSeveral Nigerian celebrities have expressed outrage over the abduction of students in Oyo State, describing this year's Children's Day celebration as painful and heartbreaking. They have taken to social media to demand the safe return of the abducted children and questioned the safety of children and citizens.

Read more »