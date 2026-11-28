Nigeria has 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja. See every state with its capital, the six regions, the FCT's six area councils and the 768 local government areas.

Nigeria has 36 states and one Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja. Each state has its own capital city, named in the First Schedule to the 1999 Constitution: for example, Ikeja is the capital of Lagos State, Kano is the capital of Kano State and Port Harcourt is the capital of Rivers State. Abuja is not a state; it is the capital of the whole federation.

This guide lists all 36 states with their capitals, explains how the states are commonly grouped into six regions, sets out what makes the FCT different from a state, and answers the questions people most often ask, such as which capitals share a name with their state and how many local government areas Nigeria has.

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Key facts

Number of states 36, listed by name in section 3(1) of the 1999 Constitution Federal capital Federal Capital Territory, Abuja (not a state) Where capitals are named First Schedule, Part I of the Constitution Local government areas 768 in the states, plus six area councils in the FCT Common grouping Six regions: North Central, North East, North West, South East, South South, South West Capitals with the same name as the state Seven: Bauchi, Enugu, Gombe, Kaduna, Kano, Katsina, Sokoto

What are the 36 states of Nigeria and their capitals?

The table below lists the states in alphabetical order, as they appear in section 3(1) of the Constitution, with the capital city of each.

Abia Umuahia Adamawa Yola Akwa Ibom Uyo Anambra Awka Bauchi Bauchi Bayelsa Yenagoa Benue Makurdi Borno Maiduguri Cross River Calabar Delta Asaba Ebonyi Abakaliki Edo Benin City Ekiti Ado-Ekiti Enugu Enugu Gombe Gombe Imo Owerri Jigawa Dutse Kaduna Kaduna Kano Kano Katsina Katsina Kebbi Birnin Kebbi Kogi Lokoja Kwara Ilorin Lagos Ikeja Nasarawa Lafia Niger Minna Ogun Abeokuta Ondo Akure Osun Osogbo Oyo Ibadan Plateau Jos Rivers Port Harcourt Sokoto Sokoto Taraba Jalingo Yobe Damaturu Zamfara Gusau

Spellings of a few capitals vary between documents. Osogbo is also written "Oshogbo", Port Harcourt sometimes appears as "Port-Harcourt", and Ado-Ekiti as "Ado Ekiti". They refer to the same cities.

How many states does Nigeria have, and where does the number come from?

The number is fixed by the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999. Section 2(2) describes Nigeria as a federation "consisting of States and a Federal Capital Territory". Section 3(1) then says there shall be 36 states and lists every one by name, from Abia to Zamfara.

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Section 3(3) adds that the headquarters of the governor of each state is known as the capital city of that state, and that the capital of each state is the one shown against its name in Part I of the First Schedule. That schedule is therefore the legal source for the list in this article.

Because the number of states is written into the Constitution, a new state cannot be created by an ordinary announcement. It requires the constitutional process for state creation, which is why the figure of 36 has been stable for many years.

Is Abuja a state?

No. Abuja is the Federal Capital Territory. The Constitution provides that there shall be a Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, and that it is the capital of the federation and the seat of the Government of the Federation. It also provides that the Constitution applies to the FCT as if it were one of the states, which is why the FCT is often listed alongside the 36 states in tables and forms, giving the familiar phrase "36 states and the FCT".

Instead of local government areas, the FCT is divided into six area councils, named in Part II of the First Schedule:

Abaji

Abuja Municipal (headquarters at Garki)

Bwari

Gwagwalada

Kuje

Kwali

Which states are in each of the six regions?

Nigerians commonly group the states into six regions, often called geopolitical zones. This grouping is not set out in the Constitution, but it is widely used in public life, and the Federal Government's own portal, nigeria.gov.ng, arranges the states under the same six headings.

Graphic: Headtopics; source: 1999 Constitution of Nigeria, section 3; Federal Government portal nigeria.gov.ng

North Central: Benue, Kogi, Kwara, Nasarawa, Niger and Plateau. The portal also lists the Federal Capital Territory under this heading.

Benue, Kogi, Kwara, Nasarawa, Niger and Plateau. The portal also lists the Federal Capital Territory under this heading. North East: Adamawa, Bauchi, Borno, Gombe, Taraba and Yobe.

Adamawa, Bauchi, Borno, Gombe, Taraba and Yobe. North West: Jigawa, Kaduna, Kano, Katsina, Kebbi, Sokoto and Zamfara.

Jigawa, Kaduna, Kano, Katsina, Kebbi, Sokoto and Zamfara. South East: Abia, Anambra, Ebonyi, Enugu and Imo.

Abia, Anambra, Ebonyi, Enugu and Imo. South South: Akwa Ibom, Bayelsa, Cross River, Delta, Edo and Rivers.

Akwa Ibom, Bayelsa, Cross River, Delta, Edo and Rivers. South West: Ekiti, Lagos, Ogun, Ondo, Osun and Oyo.

The North West has the most states, with seven. The South East has the fewest, with five. The other four regions have six states each.

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Which state capitals have the same name as their state?

Seven capitals share a name with their state: Bauchi, Enugu, Gombe, Kaduna, Kano, Katsina and Sokoto. In the other 29 states the capital has a different name, and a few of these are regularly mixed up:

Lagos State: the capital is Ikeja, not "Lagos".

the capital is Ikeja, not "Lagos". Oyo State: the capital is Ibadan, not the town of Oyo.

the capital is Ibadan, not the town of Oyo. Niger State: the capital is Minna. Niger State should not be confused with the neighbouring country, the Republic of Niger.

the capital is Minna. Niger State should not be confused with the neighbouring country, the Republic of Niger. Ogun State: the capital is Abeokuta.

the capital is Abeokuta. Edo State: the capital is Benin City, which is in Nigeria and is different from the Republic of Benin.

the capital is Benin City, which is in Nigeria and is different from the Republic of Benin. Kebbi State: the capital is Birnin Kebbi.

How many local government areas are there?

Section 3(6) of the Constitution provides for 768 local government areas in the states, listed state by state in Part I of the First Schedule, and six area councils in the FCT. Added together, that gives the figure of 774 that is often quoted for Nigeria's third tier of government.

The number of local government areas differs widely from state to state, so it is not a guide to a state's size or population. For the official list for a particular state, the First Schedule to the Constitution is the place to check.

Frequently asked questions

What is the capital of Nigeria?

Abuja, in the Federal Capital Territory. The Constitution names the FCT, Abuja, as the capital of the federation and the seat of the Federal Government.

Is Lagos the capital of Lagos State?

No. The capital of Lagos State is Ikeja.

Which states were created most recently?

According to the Federal Government portal, six states carry a creation date of 1 October 1996: Bayelsa, Ebonyi, Ekiti, Gombe, Nasarawa and Zamfara. No state has been added to the constitutional list of 36 since the 1999 Constitution came into force.

Is the FCT part of a region?

The Constitution treats the FCT separately from the states. For everyday grouping, the Federal Government portal lists it under North Central.

Are the six geopolitical zones in the Constitution?

No. The Constitution lists states, the FCT, local government areas and area councils. The six-region grouping is a convention used in public life and on official websites.

Sources: Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999, sections 2 and 3 and the First Schedule (text read via the Constitute Project transcription); Federal Government of Nigeria portal, nigeria.gov.ng (regional pages); last reviewed November 2026. The photograph above is an AI-generated illustration.