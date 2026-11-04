TETFund Strategic Review Targets Digital Transformation And Security

TETFund Executive Secretary Arch Sonny Echono addresses infrastructure, digital adoption, and campus security during strategic engagement for 2027 disbursement guidelines.

Tertiary Education Trust Fund TETFund convened a high-level strategic engagement involving heads of beneficiary institutions, chairmen of governing councils, and bursars across Nigeria. The two-day meeting focused on sustainable funding models, infrastructure development, and digital transformation within the nation higher education sector. Participants deliberated on improving the management of intervention projects while reviewing existing programs for the 2027 disbursement guidelines.

Framework Review And Stakeholder Alignment

Executive Secretary Arch Sonny Echono explained that this annual engagement allows stakeholders to review existing interventions and identify challenges before finalizing the disbursement framework. He noted that the meeting typically occurs between October and November to gather feedback from beneficiary institutions prior to completing the project cycle. Arch Sonny Echono emphasized that this specific review period is critical due to shifting economic realities and the transition from the national tax framework to the development levy regime. The discussions also aimed to address disagreements between governing councils and principal officers regarding procurement processes.

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Digital Learning Platform Adoption Rates

TETFund Executive Secretary Arch Sonny Echono expressed concern over the slow adoption of digital learning platforms despite significant resource investments. He urged institutions to embrace technology-driven teaching and learning, stating that digital transformation is no longer optional in modern higher education. Arch Sonny Echono highlighted that he expects over 60 per cent of teaching staff to be competent in using modern modes of delivery by now. This shift supports hybrid learning models that combine physical classroom instruction with online lectures and electronic academic resources.

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Artificial Intelligence Policy And Controls

Addressing academic integrity, Arch Sonny Echono urged university administrators to develop policies and internal controls to manage artificial intelligence responsibly. He stated that the challenge of the 21st century involves re-engineering systems to mitigate moral hazards while employing technological advantages. TETFund is working towards the complete digitalization of its intervention processes, including applications, submissions, and reporting procedures. Arch Sonny Echono disclosed that the Fund provides access to more than 400 libraries along with thousands of electronic books, journals, and research materials.

Campus Security And Student Accommodation

TETFund prioritizes the protection of students and staff, linking campus security directly to student accommodation availability. Arch Sonny Echono noted that fewer than 50 per cent of students in many institutions live on campus, exposing a significant number to security risks during travel. To address this, TETFund has intensified efforts to support hostel development through direct construction and public-private partnerships. Arch Sonny Echono urged institutions to develop accommodation solutions that reflect their peculiar needs and geographical circumstances.