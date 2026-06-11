Tertiary Education Trust Fund Approves 174 Research Grants Worth N7.5bn

The Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) has approved 174 research grants valued at N7.5bn under the 2025 National Research Fund (NRF) grant cycle. The grants will strengthen research and innovation in tertiary institutions, contributing to economic transformation, job creation, and national development.

The Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) has approved 174 research grants worth N7.5bn under the 2025 National Research Fund (NRF) grant cycle. The Executive Secretary of TETFund, Sonny Echono, announced the approval during a press conference in Abuja.

The Federal Government is increasing support for research and development as a catalyst for economic transformation, job creation, and national development. Research remains critical to unlocking Nigeria's vast human and natural resources and driving innovation across key sectors of the economy. The 2025 NRF selection process involved a rigorous multi-stage assessment by the Fund's National Research Fund Screening and Monitoring Committee. Successful institutions and researchers were congratulated, and preparations are underway for the 2026 NRF grant cycle.

The TETFund boss also mentioned that more than 55 patents have emerged from TETFund-supported research projects over the past three years





MobilePunch / 🏆 8. in NG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Tertiary Education Trust Fund National Research Fund Research Grants Economic Transformation Job Creation National Development Research And Innovation Patents Human Resources Natural Resources Economic Sectors Research Selection Process Grant Administration Accountability Measures Patent Emergence Research Projects

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

ARM-Harith achieves US$76 Million First Close for its Climate Transition FundAfrica’s first integrated multi-currency blended finance vehicle for infrastructure equity ARM-Harith Infrastructure Investments Limited (“ARM-Harith”), a

Read more »

Tinubu Approves N10Bn Emergency Fund, Establishes Task Force to Boost Ebola PreparednessPresident Bola Tinubu has approved a N10 billion emergency intervention fund and created a Presidential Task Force to strengthen Nigeria's defenses against the spread of Ebola virus from outbreaks in the Democratic Republic of Congo and Uganda. The measures include enhanced airport screening, isolation centers, and strict protocols for high-risk flights.

Read more »

Senator George Akume expresses concern over allegations of corruption in Nigeria’s electoral systemThe SGF highlighted achievements recorded under democratic governance, including economic expansion, improved financial inclusion, and investments in critical infrastructure projects. He also cited reforms in the power sector and expanded access to education and healthcare through initiatives such as the National Health Insurance Scheme, the Universal Basic Education programme, and the Nigerian Education Loan Fund.

Read more »

Federal Government's Student Loan Programme Transforming Lives, Breaking Financial BarriersA member of the Board of the Nigerian Education Loan Fund, Umar Faruk-Lawal, has said the Federal Government's student loan programme is helping to break financial barriers that have long prevented many Nigerians from accessing higher education. The scheme introduced by President Bola Tinubu is already transforming lives by enabling students from low-income backgrounds to pursue tertiary education without the burden of tuition fees and other educational expenses.

Read more »