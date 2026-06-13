Terrorists Relocate to South-East, South-South Regions, Intelligence Sources Reveal

Security and intelligence sources have revealed that terrorists dislodged from their strongholds in Zamfara and Sokoto states are relocating to the South-East and South-South regions. The insurgents are utilizing interconnected forest corridors, riverine routes, and cattle paths stretching through Niger and Kogi states to escape military pressure in the North.

Terrorists dislodged from their strongholds in Zamfara and Sokoto states are relocating to the South-East and South-South regions, security and intelligence sources have revealed. The insurgents are utilizing interconnected forest corridors, riverine routes, and cattle paths stretching through Niger and Kogi states to escape military pressure in the North.

According to sources, including a security chief, a retired Army General, and an officer of the Department of State Services (DSS), the migration moves through Niger and Kogi into Anambra, from where fighters push into Abia, Imo, and parts of the South-West. A security chief disclosed the movement of these groups, stating that these terrorists started moving from Zamfara; they went through the bushes and forests and might have ended up in other states, including Imo and Abia.

Some are even in Ogun State. The Ansaru group, Sadiku, Masua and other groups are in Niger, Kwara and some parts of the South-West. Very soon, we are going to get them. They have been degraded.

Explaining how the terrorists navigate, a retired Army General noted that the insurgents rely heavily on the Niger River corridor in the eastern part of Kogi State to cross into Anambra State. He described Kogi as central to their planning, serving as an intersecting point for logistics and strategy. Kogi is central to their planning. It is like the centre point, maybe for convergence and strategy.

Unfortunately, a former Kogi governor, who introduced violence in that area and armed some criminals, disbanded those boys. But the guns were not recovered. Some of those boys are now with the terror groups. That is why if some Boko Haram members are arrested today, you see a lot of boys from Kogi, particularly Ebira and the Igala area.

A DSS officer confirmed that the pathways in the Niger forests link a massive web of states, noting that the terrorists have a command center in Kogi where they train and strategise. Since the December 2025 US strikes on terrorists in Sokoto, the insurgents have spread across the country. They are already in Edo State; that was why the government had to shut schools.

Following these intelligence reports of a planned kidnap attack targeting students, the Edo State Government ordered the immediate closure of Ososo Grammar School, Ososo Comprehensive High School, and Makeke Secondary School in Akoko-Edo Local Government Area. Beyond the changing geography, the intelligence officer disclosed that the terrorists have fundamentally shifted their operational strategy from kidnapping for ransom to demanding high-profile prisoner swaps.

The source explained that their target is the mass abduction of schoolchildren to negotiate for the release of their commanders. The same group that kidnapped the Oyo schoolchildren and teachers is responsible for the kidnappings in Niger, Ekiti and Kwara. In the past, the government might have negotiated with the terrorists and facilitated the release of some of their commanders in exchange for the abducted victims.

However, the source noted that federal strategy has stiffened because Nigeria and the US have signed a deal not to negotiate with terrorists. While intelligence reports indicate ongoing infiltration, a top military officer attached to Anambra State's security outfit, Udo Ga-Achi, stated that the region remains hostile terrain for northern terror groups because local secessionist armed groups act as an accidental buffer. The officer said, The terrorists will not survive IPOB activities in the bush around here.

The South-East is a no-go area for them. The Anambra State security outfit, Agunechemba, reported encountering suspected bandits and uncovering arms caches during border and riverine patrols, but spokesperson Nweke Nweke stated they have no definitive intelligence confirming that northern terrorists are migrating through Anambra into Abia and Imo states. He noted, Agunechemba has encountered bandits in various locations, including riverbanks, farmlands and other secluded areas across the state.

I can assure you that we are maintaining vigilance across the state against any unforeseen development. In Imo State, Police Public Relations Officer Henry Okoye dismissed reports of northern terrorist camps as propaganda, maintaining that the primary security challenges stem from IPOB and ESN guerrilla activities.

Regarding local kidnapping incidents, Okoye disclosed, Following the directive of the Commissioner of Police, our DPOs have been embarking on continuous raids of forested areas within their areas of responsibility, in synergy with local vigilantes and community partners, and we have been able to clear our forests in Imo State. Yes, we have IPOB and ESN terrorists, and we have been doing our best to dislodge them from their camps.

They have adopted a guerrilla-style strategy, so we have been chasing them





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Terrorists South-East South-South Zamfara Sokoto Niger Kogi Anambra Abia Imo

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