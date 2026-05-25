Terrorist attacks on schools in Oyo State spark fear in South West

Deadly attacks by suspected terrorists in Oyo and Ogun States have triggered tension in the South West region. Several unprovoked attacks, resulting in killings and abductions, have been recorded in the region recently.

Deadly attacks by suspected terrorists in Oyo and Ogun State s have triggered tension in the South West region. Several unprovoked attacks, resulting in killings and abductions, have been recorded in the region recently.

On April 18, heavily-armed men invaded a church during an open-air crusade in Eda Oniyo, Ekiti State, killing a pastor and abducting several worshippers. Also, on May 12, the Ogun State Police Command confirmed the abduction of three members of a family by suspected terrorists at Ipojo Golden Estate, Oke-Eri, in Ijebu Ode.

A few days after the Ogun incident, Police and Vigilante operatives disrupted an alleged N10 million ransom collection operation by a suspected kidnapping gang in Otefon Village Forest, Atiba Local Government Area, Oyo State. Earlier, a schoolgirl was reportedly kidnapped at Challenge area of Ibadan while a retired teacher was killed on his farm in Ago Area, Oke ogun, Oyo State.

More worrisome was the recent attack on three schools in the Ahoro-Esinle/Yawota axis of Ogbomoso in Oriire Local Government Area of Oyo State, where the assailants gruesomely murdered at least two persons and abducted over 30 students and teachers. DAILY POST reports that terrorists on motorbikes, on May 15, attacked Baptist Nursery and Primary School, Yawota; Community Grammar School, Ahoro-Esinele; and L.A. Primary School all in Oriire local government area of Oyo State, triggering panic across the South West region.

One of the abducted teachers was unfortunately beheaded by the assailants, a few days after they were taken captive at an unknown destination. A short video clip released by the terrorists on Sunday, May 17, 2026, captured the gunmen beheading the teacher identified as Michael Oyedokun. The remaining victims have now spent at least 11 days in captivity, despite security operatives combing the forests.

Families and community leaders say their fears have increased as the rainy season sets in, which makes movement through forests and rough terrains increasingly difficult and dangerous for the captives, especially the toddlers among them





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Terrorist Attacks Oyo State Ogun State South West Region Nigeria Schools Security Kidnappings Violent Crime

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