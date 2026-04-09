Terrorist Attack on Military Base in Borno State Claims Lives

Insurgents launch a coordinated attack on a military base in Benisheikh, Borno State, leading to casualties and prompting ongoing clearance operations.

A coordinated terrorist assault on the 29 Task Force Brigade, operating under Operation HADIN KAI, has resulted in casualties at their headquarters in Benisheikh, Borno State . The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) reported that the attack commenced around 12:30 a.m. on Thursday, as insurgents sought to penetrate the facility's defenses. However, the troops effectively repelled the attackers.

Major General Michael Onoja, the Director of Defence Media Operations, stated that soldiers, under the command of Brigade Commander Brigadier General Oseni Braimah, demonstrated remarkable bravery, professionalism, and superior firepower, ultimately compelling the insurgents to retreat. While the military acknowledged the loss of an undisclosed number of soldiers during the confrontation, they did not reveal the identities of the deceased. The official statement expressed deep regret, stating that a few courageous and gallant soldiers made the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty. Further details surrounding the number of casualties are still being gathered as investigations continue. The military is working to account for all personnel and assess the full extent of the damage inflicted during the attack and the resulting impact on the ongoing operations within the region. The immediate focus is on securing the area, providing support to the surviving troops, and ensuring the safety of civilians in the surrounding communities. This operation is considered crucial to maintain stability and prevent further escalation of violence in the region. The incident underscores the persistent security challenges faced in the North-East, and the unwavering dedication of the military personnel deployed to protect and defend the country's territorial integrity.\Simultaneously, reports emerged of additional attacks in nearby areas. A local source reported that insurgents also targeted Benisheikh, the headquarters of Kaga Local Government Area, and Ngamdu around 1:00 a.m., potentially expanding the scope and scale of the assaults. The attacks on multiple fronts suggest a coordinated strategy aimed at destabilizing the region and creating chaos. Babagana Goni, a traveler on the Damaturu–Maiduguri highway, recounted that the road was closed for a considerable amount of time following the attacks. He indicated that the closure of the highway caused significant disruption and delayed his travel plans. Goni stated he witnessed several military facilities and equipment that were either damaged or destroyed in Benisheikh. The disruption of key transportation routes can impede the movement of goods and services, as well as hindering humanitarian efforts in areas where the need is critical. Adamu Ali, a resident of Pulka, a community within Gwoza Local Government Area, confirmed that military positions were targeted in their location. Stray bullets from the exchange of fire caused civilian casualties. These accounts paint a distressing picture of the widespread impact of the attacks, extending beyond the direct targets and affecting the wider population. The military is also dealing with the challenge of addressing the spread of misinformation regarding the attacks. The DHQ issued a warning to the public to disregard “misinformation, sensational reports, and unverified content” circulating on social media platforms. The circulation of false or inaccurate information can create confusion, incite panic, and hinder the military's efforts to maintain order. The military urged the public to rely on official channels for updates and accurate reporting on the situation.\The Defence Headquarters assured the public that clearance operations are currently underway to pursue fleeing insurgents and prevent them from regrouping. They also reiterated the military's firm commitment to counter-insurgency operations in the North-East. The commitment highlights the long-term dedication of the armed forces to fight against terrorism and bring peace and stability to the region. The ongoing efforts involve strategic deployments, intelligence gathering, and sustained combat operations aimed at eliminating insurgent groups and dismantling their networks. In addition, the military is working to bolster security measures in the vulnerable areas to reduce the risk of future attacks and enhance the safety of the citizens. The government is coordinating efforts with international partners to provide assistance to the affected communities and to support the broader counter-terrorism efforts. The ongoing investigation will seek to uncover the full scope of the attacks, including the number of casualties, the perpetrators involved, and the logistical support used to carry out the operations. This information will be vital to inform future security strategies and ensure the effective protection of all citizens. Addressing the root causes of the conflict, such as poverty, lack of education, and limited economic opportunities, is crucial to achieving sustainable peace and preventing further recruitment into extremist groups. Collaboration with local community leaders and stakeholders is also essential to building trust and fostering resilience within the communities. The long-term plan will include rehabilitation and reconstruction of areas affected by the insurgency to provide economic opportunities and improve the livelihoods of the people in the affected regions and address long-standing challenges that contribute to instability





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