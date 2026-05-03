Terrorist Attack in Kwara State Claims Lives of Three Security Personnel

A security team in Tenobo village, Kwara State, was attacked by suspected terrorists resulting in fatalities and injuries. Security forces are actively pursuing the attackers and attempting to recover stolen weapons.

A devastating attack in Tenobo village, located within the Kaiama Local Government Area of Kwara State , has resulted in the tragic loss of three security personnel and injuries to two more.

The incident unfolded in the early hours of May 1st, at approximately 1:10 a.m., when a group of suspected terrorists descended upon the community, initiating a direct confrontation with the security forces stationed there. The swift response from a combined team of security operatives – including troops from the 22 Brigade, forest guards, and local vigilantes – was triggered by a distress call received following the initial assault.

Despite their immediate mobilization, the attackers managed to inflict significant casualties before retreating. The initial reports confirm that three members of the security forces were killed during the intense exchange of fire. Two officers from the Mobile Police unit sustained gunshot wounds and were promptly attended to. The attackers, demonstrating a degree of tactical planning, successfully absconded with a quantity of weaponry, specifically two AK-47 rifles and one riot gun.

This loss of equipment represents a serious concern, potentially escalating the threat level in the region. The swift and coordinated response by the various security elements underscores the commitment to protecting communities in Kwara State, but also highlights the persistent challenges faced in combating terrorist activities. The incident serves as a stark reminder of the dangers faced by those dedicated to maintaining peace and security in vulnerable areas.

The focus now shifts to a thorough investigation and intensified security measures to prevent future occurrences. The aftermath of the attack saw the immediate evacuation of both the injured personnel and the bodies of the deceased to the University of Ilorin Teaching Hospital. This ensured that the wounded received urgent medical attention and that appropriate procedures were followed regarding the fallen officers.

Simultaneously, a comprehensive follow-up operation was launched by the security agencies, with the primary objectives of locating and apprehending the perpetrators of the attack and recovering the stolen firearms. This operation is expected to involve extensive ground searches, intelligence gathering, and potential collaboration with neighboring states to prevent the attackers from escaping the region. The authorities have not yet released details regarding the identities of the attackers or any potential motives behind the assault, but investigations are ongoing.

The local community is understandably shaken by the incident, and efforts are being made to provide support and reassurance to residents. The incident raises questions about the security infrastructure in the area and the need for enhanced preventative measures to safeguard vulnerable communities from future attacks.

The successful recovery of the stolen weapons is crucial not only to prevent their use in further criminal activities but also to send a strong message that such acts of violence will not be tolerated





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Kwara State Terrorism Security Attack Tenobo Village Nigeria AK-47 Mobile Police 22 Brigade Security Forces Casualties

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