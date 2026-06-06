Terrorist and Bandit Groups Fuel Rising Sexual Harassment in Plateau State's Rural Communities

In the face of relentless insecurity in Plateau State, women and girls are increasingly subjected to sexual attacks by suspected militant and Fulani bandit forces, prompting the Berom Youth Moulders Association to call for urgent action from security agencies and government authorities.

The Berom Youth Moulders Association, an influential local civil society group in Plateau State, has issued a stark warning about a disturbing uptick in sexual harassment and violence facing women and girls in rural districts such as Riyom and Barkin Ladi.

According to a statement released on Friday by the organization's National Publicity Secretary, Rwang Tengwong, multiple reports have surfaced detailing women being lured, captured, and then assaulted by terrorist-affiliated gangs and suspected Fulani bandits while they are carrying out everyday tasks such as farming and gathering crops





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