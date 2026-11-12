Troops Kill One Terrorist, Arrest Father and Son in Katsina and Sokoto Operations

Nigerian troops killed one suspected terrorist in Katsina and arrested a father and son in Sokoto, recovering weapons and other items.

Troops of the Joint Task Force, North West, under Operation Fansan Yamma, have killed one suspected terrorist and arrested two others in separate operations in Katsina and Sokoto states.

The operations, conducted on November 10 and 11, also led to the recovery of two AK-47 rifles, ammunition, a motorcycle and three mobile phones. The Acting Media Information Officer of the Joint Task Force, Captain Tamuno Sinivie, disclosed this in a statement posted on X on Thursday.

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Operation Fansan Yamma Kills Terrorist in Katsina

Sinivie said troops of Sector 1 acted on credible intelligence about the presence of armed terrorists at Bada'u Gora in Malumfashi Local Government Area of Katsina State, who were allegedly planning attacks on members of the community. He said the troops subsequently established an ambush along the suspected terrorists' route and engaged them upon contact, killing one of the armed men.

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Items recovered during the operation include one AK-47 rifle, one magazine, six rounds of ammunition, one motorcycle and three mobile phones. No casualty was recorded among the troops during the operation. In a separate operation on November 11, troops of Sector 2 arrested two suspected terrorists during an intelligence-led operation at Bauni Forest in Tangaza Local Government Area of Sokoto State. The suspects were identified as Muhammadu Ali and his son, Umaru Ali.

They are allegedly affiliated with the Lakurawa terrorist group. A military source, who said he is not permitted to speak officially, said the terrorists were apprehended in the forest. Troops also recovered one AK-47 rifle loaded with a magazine containing 7.62mm ammunition. Other items recovered from the suspects at the point of arrest included N9,760 cash and three motorcycle tubes.

Suspects Arrested in Sokoto State

Preliminary investigation revealed that one of the suspects had emerged from the forest to visit his family when troops, acting on credible intelligence, apprehended him. The two suspects are currently in military custody undergoing further investigation and prosecution. Investigations continue to establish the full extent of their alleged involvement and determine whether they have links to other members of the suspected network.

The military reaffirmed its commitment to tackling terrorist activities across the North-West, urging residents to support security operations by providing credible information about suspicious movements and activities in their communities. Operation Fansan Yamma remains resolute in its commitment to rid the Joint Operations Area of terrorists and safeguard the lives and property of citizens, the statement added.

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Military Urges Community Support in North West

Security sources said the latest arrests underscore the importance of sustained operations, intelligence gathering and community-level vigilance in tackling terrorism and other security threats in Sokoto State. The operations form part of ongoing military efforts to disrupt armed groups and prevent attacks on communities across the region.