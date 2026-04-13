Terrorism Surge in North-Central Nigeria and Benin: Attacks, Abductions, and Government Response

An upsurge in terrorist activities in North-central Nigeria and Benin has led to widespread attacks, abductions, and casualties. The region, bordering vulnerable states, faces persistent threats due to bandits targeting roads, mining sites, and communities. The government and police have responded, promising efforts to restore peace.

The North-central region of Nigeria and neighboring Benin are facing a severe escalation in terrorist activities, with a surge in attacks reported in April resulting in numerous casualties and abductions. This area, encompassing seven local government areas, shares borders with states already grappling with banditry, including Niger, Sokoto, and Kebbi.

The analysis of these attacks reveals that the main roads connecting the affected zone with central Zamfara and other states have become targets for bandits. The Mayanchi – Anka – Gurusu – Gummi and Mayanchi – Talata Mafara roads are particularly vulnerable, with frequent kidnappings of travelers. A recent attack in Bunkasau resulted in at least 20 deaths and over 40 injuries. In Kurfar Danya, 150 residents were abducted on April 3rd. Terrorists have also blocked highways, planted improvised explosive devices (IEDs), and targeted mining sites, stealing mined gold and killing miners. Multiple communities have been attacked, resulting in deaths, injuries, and abductions of individuals and passengers traveling in vehicles. One resident of Anka, who has followed the banditry conflict for over a decade, attributed the terrorists' sustained attacks on the Anka – Bukkuyum – Gummi corridor to a perceived government abandonment. The bandits control more territory than the government, taking advantage of the lack of government presence, especially during religious periods. A humanitarian worker working in the area, believes that the killing of Halilu Sububu has led to the loss of central control. This worker also agreed that there is no security presence, there are no security checkpoints from Mayanchi junction up to Gurusu through Anka, therefore no protection for the population, leaving them exposed to constant attacks. The situation is dire, with communities facing constant threats and a breakdown of law and order. The bandits operate with impunity, preying on civilians and disrupting economic activities. A local resident confirms that the bandits have established control in several areas. The humanitarian worker also highlighted that the road has no security checkpoints, thus no safety for the people living there. The absence of security forces allows the bandits to move freely and carry out their attacks. The attacks are not limited to kidnapping and killing, but also extend to targeting mining sites and stealing mined gold. The bandits are well-equipped and organized. The local community has become increasingly vulnerable. This lack of government presence, coupled with the bandits' advanced tactics and resources, makes the region a breeding ground for insecurity and humanitarian crisis. The bandits are capitalizing on the absence of governance, the lack of security measures, and the remoteness of the affected communities to carry out their deadly activities. These are critical issues that require urgent attention from the government, in order to protect the lives and livelihoods of the population and prevent the further escalation of the conflict. In response to the escalating violence, the Zamfara State Governor, Dauda Lawal, has expressed his commitment to protecting the lives and property of the people. Through his spokesperson, the Governor has vowed to intensify efforts to safeguard lives and restore peace across all communities. The Zamfara Police Commissioner, Ahmad Muhammad – Bello, has also pledged to restore peace in the state. According to a statement shared by the police spokesperson, Yazid Abubakar, the police command is determined to restore peace in the state, emphasizing community-oriented policing. The police commissioner has called on residents to share information to help tackle security issues. The statements from both the governor and the police commissioner reflect a determination to address the security challenges. These efforts, however, need to be matched with concrete actions. The current situation demands a comprehensive approach that includes enhanced security operations, intelligence gathering, improved law enforcement, and addressing the root causes of the conflict, such as poverty, lack of opportunity, and governance deficits. It is important to improve the presence of security forces in vulnerable areas, enhance intelligence gathering to disrupt bandit operations, and improve communication between the public and law enforcement. Only a coordinated and multi-pronged approach can effectively protect the lives and livelihoods of the people in North-central Nigeria and Benin





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Terrorism Nigeria Benin Banditry Attacks Abductions Security Zamfara Government Response

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