Tension Mounts in Igbariam as Youths Attack Churches Amidst Land Dispute

Local youths in Igbariam Farm Settlement, Anambra, have launched attacks on Anglican and Catholic churches, escalating tensions in the community. The attacks stem from a long-standing land dispute and claims over palm fruit harvesting rights within the settlement. The attacks have resulted in damage and theft, causing distress and requiring intervention from authorities to prevent further conflict.

Tension is escalating at Igbariam Farm Settlement in Anambra East local government area following attacks on both Anglican and Catholic churches by local youths. The situation is causing significant unrest within the community. Venerable Obiora Igbokwe of Christ Anglican Church, Igbariam , provided a firsthand account of the harrowing incident, detailing his narrow escape from being harmed by the attackers.

He explained that the youths claimed their actions were related to the harvesting of palm fruits within the expansive settlement, originally established by the former Eastern Nigerian government led by the late Dr. Michael Okpara. The attack, which occurred during the weekend, resulted in substantial losses for the church. The stolen items included a 3kv generator, 30 pieces of 16mm rods, 15 goats, sheep, and rams, mobile phones and their chargers, some aluminum frames, and clothing. The attackers also attempted to remove the church's water pump machine, but they were unsuccessful when the rope holding the sumo was severed, causing it to fall into the borehole. \According to Venerable Igbokwe, the incident unfolded around 7:30 am on March 11. He was in the church compound when a group of Igbariam youths arrived, using motorcycles and a white car. The group comprised approximately 25 individuals and they were carrying weapons. Sensing immediate danger, Igbokwe and his son quickly retreated into the parsonage and secured all entrances. The youths then began chanting war songs and playing musical instruments. They directly targeted the parsonage, smashing the glass windows. Igbokwe barely avoided injury or death, managing to hide under a bed as they broke into the room where he was taking cover. They then proceeded to damage the water pump installations, and damaged two tanks. Furthermore, they destroyed the ACM worship center/car port and the Christ Foundation School block, which was under construction. The school block, comprising six classrooms, was razed to the ground, despite the project being largely funded by external sources. Igbokwe expressed his profound gratitude to God for saving himself and his family. Recounting the history of the conflict, the cleric noted that the troubles began early last year when a group of Igbariam youths demolished the fence. On the same day, they attacked the Holy Trinity Catholic Church, assaulting the workers and halting their construction project. After contacting the late President General of Igbariam, Dr. Chris Oforkansi, who promised to address the situation upon his return to Igbariam, the cleric said an inquiry committee was set up. The committee was established to investigate the establishment of both churches, based on the youths' claim that the churches were built on Igbariam land. The Anglican Bishop Diocese of Niger West, Rt Rev Johnson Ekwe and the Catholic Bishop Diocese of Aguleri, Most Rev Dennis Isiuzor, along with priests and chancellors from both churches, offered their testimonies during the inquiry. Both churches were requested to provide their Certificates of Occupancy, which they did. The issue was initially resolved amicably with the town union and the committee. \However, since the new Town Union government took office in January 2026, the Igbariam youths have persistently entered the church compound. They would pass the parsonage, proceed to the rear of the church, park their motorcycles and then search for palm fruits to harvest. Igbokwe has repeatedly appealed to them, emphasizing that the compound is a place of worship. They consistently responded by claiming they are Igbariam people, asserting that the land belongs to their ancestors. This ongoing tension is creating a hostile environment and threatening the peace and stability of the area. The situation demands immediate attention from relevant authorities to prevent further escalation and ensure the safety and security of the community and the religious institutions. The unresolved land dispute and the repeated attacks pose a significant threat to the well-being and peaceful coexistence of the community members





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Igbariam Church Attacks Land Dispute Anambra Youth Violence

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