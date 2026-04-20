Tension Erupts at Aso Rock as Retired Police Officers Demand Presidential Assent to Exit Bill

Retired police officers staged a massive protest at the Aso Rock Presidential Villa, calling on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to sign the Police Exit Bill and remove them from the Contributory Pension Scheme.

A palpable sense of tension enveloped the Aso Rock Presidential Villa in Abuja on Monday as a large assembly of retired police officers converged on the main gate to demand urgent government intervention. Organized under the banner of the Police Retired Officers Forum of Nigeria, the demonstrators, accompanied by several family members, obstructed major access points to the seat of power, causing significant disruption to the usual flow of official traffic.

The gathering served as a desperate plea for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to sign the long-awaited Police Exit Bill into law, a piece of legislation that retirees argue is the only barrier between them and continued financial destitution. For many of these elderly veterans, the protest was the culmination of years of systemic neglect and failed promises, marking a turning point in their quest for economic justice. At the core of the grievance lies the Contributory Pension Scheme, which the retirees contend is fundamentally incompatible with the unique and hazardous nature of police service. The proposed Police Exit Bill, which successfully navigated the legislative process in the National Assembly by December 2025 and was subsequently transmitted to the Presidency in March 2026, seeks to exempt the Nigeria Police Force from this controversial pension framework. Despite the passage of several months since the bill reached his desk, President Tinubu has yet to grant his assent, leaving thousands of former officers in a state of administrative limbo. Armed with placards bearing slogans such as Police dey work, PenCom dey chop and appeals for immediate presidential intervention, the protesters underscored the irony of dedicating their most productive years to national security only to face an impoverished retirement. As the day progressed, the atmosphere at the villa gate remained precarious. Heavily armed security personnel, including officers from the Nigeria Police and operatives from the Department of State Services, established a perimeter to prevent the demonstrators from advancing further into the complex. Despite verbal entreaties from security officials to clear the thoroughfare, the retirees remained steadfast, vowing to maintain their vigil until the President himself emerged to address their plight. One veteran shared a harrowing account of surviving on a pension of merely 30,000 Naira per month after 35 years of service, labeling the current financial reality as a death sentence for his family. The protesters argued that the National Pension Commission has failed to account for the physical and psychological toll of their decades-long service, insisting that the current pension payments are insufficient to cover even the most basic human needs such as food and school fees. As the sun set on the protest, the lack of an official response from the Presidency fueled further agitation, with the demonstrators maintaining their rhythmic chants, demanding that the President finally prioritize the welfare of those who once protected the nation





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Nigeria Police Bola Ahmed Tinubu Pension Reform Aso Rock Police Exit Bill

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