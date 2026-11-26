Teni and Niniola plan a 2027 musical joint project. The sisters admit they rarely discuss music due to their casual bond, promising fans a track after years of separation.

Nigerian singer Teni has officially committed to releasing a joint musical track with her elder sister, Niniola, scheduled for the year 2027. This announcement was delivered during a live interview on the inaugural Tea With Tay Live show, which took place in the upscale Ikoyi district of Lagos on Friday, November 20, 2026.

Sisters Admit Rare Music Discussions

Teni explained that the long-standing lack of a collaborative release between the two artists stems from a simple habit: they rarely discuss their professional music careers when they meet. During the event, Teni described their interaction style as casual and focused on personal connection rather than industry strategy.

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The singer elaborated that she and Niniola spend their time together gossiping and engaging in what she termed amebo, which implies idle chatter or relaxed socializing. Teni noted that this dynamic is so consistent that they frequently forget to address their musical projects, acknowledging the situation as somewhat unfortunate for their fans.

Teni assured the audience that despite their tendency to avoid business talks, they have finally made a concrete plan. She stated clearly that they are ready to deliver a song to the public in 2027, marking the first time the sisters have publicly committed to a specific timeline for their partnership.

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Host Surprised By Lack Of Past Collabs

The host of the program, actor and media personality Taymesan Emmanuel, expressed genuine surprise upon learning that the two successful artists had never recorded a song together. He queried the audience to gauge their awareness of this fact, highlighting the unusual nature of two prominent Nigerian musicians from the same family never having collaborated.

During the exchange, comedian Bovi also participated by asking Teni directly if she had ever made music with her sister and if such a project was ever likely to happen. Teni confirmed that while they are close, their professional paths had not crossed on a recording until now, attributing it to their preference for casual sisterly interaction over work discussions.

Artist Addresses Mental Peace And Opinions

Beyond the collaboration news, Teni also shared her current state of mind, revealing that she is currently in a happy place and is largely unconcerned with how others perceive her work or her personal choices. She emphasized that her indifference to criticism is not rooted in disrespect but in a realistic understanding of human imperfection.

Teni stated that there is no peace comparable to not caring about others' judgments. She pointed out that her critics are not perfect themselves, which she believes invalidates their ability to dictate her actions or define her artistic value. This perspective highlights her mature approach to handling public scrutiny in the entertainment industry.

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Career Trajectories Of The Two Sisters

Niniola and Teni have both built substantial and independent careers within the Nigerian music industry. Niniola, the elder sister, is recognized for hits such as Maradona and Ibadi, while Teni has gained widespread acclaim for tracks including Case, Uyo Meyo, and Fargin. Both artists grew up in Lagos, where they developed their distinct styles and fan bases.

The sisters have previously spoken about their close familial bond and how they have influenced each other musically over the years. Their individual successes have proven that they do not need each other to thrive, making their upcoming 2027 collaboration a significant event for fans who have followed both careers.

Future Steps For The Planned Song

The announcement sets a clear deadline for the release of the Teni and Niniola song, with 2027 serving as the target year for production and distribution. The event in Lagos on November 20, 2026, served as the official platform for this commitment, ensuring that fans have a specific date to look forward to.

This development marks a shift in the sisters' dynamic, moving from casual gossip to concrete planning. As the music industry looks forward to the potential union of two of Nigeria's biggest female stars, the 2027 release date has become a focal point for their growing audience and supporters.