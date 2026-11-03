Tenerife striker Jesus de Miguel dies at 30 after on-pitch collision

CD Tenerife forward Jesus de Miguel has died after suffering a cardiac arrest following a collision with FC Andorra goalkeeper Jesus Owono during a Spanish Segunda Division match.

CD Tenerife striker Jesus de Miguel has died at the age of 30 after suffering a cardiac arrest following an on-pitch collision during a Spanish Segunda Division match against FC Andorra.

The club confirmed his death on Tuesday morning, a day after the incident. De Miguel suffered head and chest injuries in a collision with Andorra goalkeeper Jesus Owono during Monday's league fixture at the Heliodoro Rodriguez Lopez Stadium. The incident occurred in the seventh minute of stoppage time with the score at 2-2. Owono came out to clear a long ball near the centre circle and his knee collided with De Miguel, who fell motionless.

Also read Tenerife striker Jesus de Miguel dies after collision with Andorra goalkeeper

Collision During Segunda Division Match

Medical staff treated the striker on the pitch before he was taken by ambulance to hospital. The referee showed Owono a straight red card and abandoned the match. Players from both sides were visibly distressed. De Miguel's condition was initially described as stable but serious on Monday.

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According to Spanish media, he suffered a cardiac arrest in the ambulance and was resuscitated en route to hospital. His condition deteriorated on Tuesday morning and he died at 07:00 GMT. Tenerife announced his death in an emotional statement. Racked with pain, with a lump in our throats and unable to believe that this is true, from CD Tenerife we communicate the tragic passing, this Tuesday, November 3, 2026, at 8:00 a.m., of Jesus de Miguel Alameda, the club said.

Club Confirms Tragic Death

The club also extended its condolences to his family, friends, teammates and supporters. Tenerife added: Heartbroken, with a lump in our throats and unable to believe this is true, CD Tenerife announces the tragic death of Jesus de Miguel Alameda. There are no words of comfort; there is absolutely nothing that can lessen this overwhelming sadness. We stand with his grieving family, with his loved ones, with all of Tenerife who mourn this cruel loss today.

FC Andorra said: With broken hearts and devastated, we want to send our most sincere condolences to the family of Jesus de Miguel, to all his team-mates, friends, and to CD Tenerife. Tributes also came from La Liga president Javier Tebas, who said the football community shared the pain of an irreparable loss. Real Madrid forward Kylian Mbappe wrote: Much sadness, there are no words. Real Madrid's squad held a minute's silence before training on Tuesday.

Football World Pays Tribute

The Spanish Football Federation postponed Tuesday's Copa del Rey fixtures following the death. This included two first-round men's ties and the women's Copa de la Reina match between Espanyol and AS Celtas. De Miguel, born in Madrid, began his senior career at Leganes in 2015 and played for several clubs including Lugo, Fuenlabrada, Union Adarve, Navalcarnero and Unionistas. He joined CD Castellon in 2023, scoring 16 goals to help the club win promotion to the second division.

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He is survived by his daughter, Carla, born in 2025. The football world continues to mourn the loss of a player whose career was marked by determination and achievement.