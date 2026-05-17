Ten Contemporary Nigerian News Events

The description provides an overview of the ten contemporary news events that occurred in Nigeria, covering various topics such as military operations, presidential approval, political elections, and disaster responses.

The news text comprises ten contemporary events. The first news highlights a military operation that eliminates a terrorist commander. The second news reports the President’s approval of Airbus’ plan to establish maintenance facilities in Nigeria.

The third news is about the winner of the House of Representatives primary election of the APC in Lagos State. The fourth news covers primary elections in Delta State, with winners including the former Minority Leader and the Majority Leader of the House of Representatives





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Former Aviation Minister Urges Nigerian Pharmaceutical Manufacturers to Improve Quality StandardsA former Aviation Minister and Chancellor of the Athena Centre for Policy and Leadership, Osita Chidoka, has urged Nigerian pharmaceutical manufacturers to abandon an 'alibi culture' of excuses and embrace global quality standards to strengthen the country's health security and industrial competitiveness.

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Nigerian man jailed 115 months in US over $700,000 romance scamA Nigerian national, Charles Nnamdi Emesim, has been sentenced to 115 months imprisonment in the United States over his involvement in a long-running romance and internet fraud scheme that defrauded multiple victims of more than $700,000. The sentence was handed down on Wednesday by U.S.

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Nigerian Afrobeats Singer, Ayra Starr Shares Her Unstable Electricity Supply ExperiencesNigerian Afrobeats singer, Ayra Starr, shares her childhood experiences of unstable electricity supply in Nigeria, which negatively impacted her education, career development, and family's means of livelihood.

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Nigerian News Summary: Diplomatic Returns and Legal DisputesPresident Bola Tinubu returns to Lagos after a three-nation tour, Rwanda is granted visa-free entry, Dangote Refinery initiates legal action over fuel licenses, and courts handle cases involving Goodluck Jonathan and Nasir El-Rufai.

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