Tems Nominated for Best R&B Solo Performance at 69th Grammy Awards

Nigerian singer Tems has been nominated for Best R&B Solo Performance at the 69th Annual Grammy Awards for her song What You Need. The ceremony will take place on February 7, 2027, at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

Nigerian singer Temilade Openiyi, professionally known as Tems, has been nominated for Best R&B Solo Performance at the 69th Annual Grammy Awards for her song What You Need.

The nomination was announced on Monday, November 16, 2026, during a live YouTube program as the Recording Academy unveiled nominees across 100 categories ahead of the 2027 awards ceremony. Tems will compete in the category with Beyoncé, nominated for Morning Dew (Donk); Kehlani, nominated for Out the Window; Victoria Monét, nominated for Let Me; and Jill Scott, nominated for Pressha.

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Tems Grammy Nominations and Categories

The nomination adds to Tems' growing international recognition and makes her one of Nigeria's most prominent representatives at the prestigious music awards. What You Need was released on 21 November 2025 as a single from Tems' extended play, Love Is a Kingdom. The track is among the recordings submitted for consideration across several categories at this year's Grammys. It also featured in submissions for Record of the Year, Song of the Year, Best R&B Song, and Best Music Video.

The 69th Annual Grammy Awards will take place on Sunday, February 7, 2027, at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California, United States. The ceremony will air live on ABC and stream on Disney+ and Hulu. Tems is among Nigeria's most successful Grammy-winning artistes, having won two Grammy Awards. In 2023, she received her first award for Best Melodic Rap Performance for her contribution to Future's Wait for U, featuring Drake.

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Tems Previous Grammy Awards History

She also won Best African Music Performance in 2025 for Love Me JeJe. Tems' latest nomination comes after another period of international activity, with the singer continuing to expand her musical catalogue and collaborations beyond the African music scene. Her earlier collaboration on Essence, alongside Justin Bieber on the remix, introduced her music to a wider global audience. That track earned her a nomination at the 2022 Grammy Awards for Best Global Music Performance.

Her subsequent releases have further established her position in contemporary R&B, alternative soul, and Afrobeats.