Temi Otedola sparks speculation of first child with Mr Eazi after baby sock photo

Temi Ajibade, daughter of Femi Otedola, shared an Instagram photo of a tiny baby sock on 15 November 2026, prompting speculation that she and husband Mr Eazi have welcomed their first child, though neither has confirmed a birth.

Temi Ajibade, the actress and daughter of billionaire businessman Femi Otedola, has sparked speculation that she and her husband, Nigerian singer Mr Eazi, have welcomed their first child.

Temi Ajibade Instagram Photo Sparks Baby Speculation

She shared a photograph on Instagram on Sunday, 15 November 2026, which appeared to show a tiny baby sock. Ajibade did not state that she had given birth or provide any details about a child. She captioned the image, I missed you guys!! The photograph led some social media users to speculate that the couple may have welcomed a baby girl.

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However, the image does not confirm the baby's sex. Neither Ajibade nor Mr Eazi has confirmed the reported birth. The post has nonetheless drawn congratulatory messages from fans and well-wishers. Until either of them shares further details, the arrival remains unconfirmed.

The post follows the couple's announcement in May that they were expecting their first child. They shared maternity photographs online at the time. Ajibade has also discussed her pregnancy in an interview with People magazine. On the How Far podcast, which she co-hosts with Mr Eazi, she said she did not plan to share the child on social media because the child had not chosen to be in the public eye.

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Couple Pregnancy Announcement And Wedding Ceremonies

Guardian Life reported her comments on the podcast. The couple married in ceremonies held in Monaco, Dubai and Iceland between May and August 2025. Their celebrations included a civil wedding in Monaco, a traditional Yoruba ceremony in Dubai and a white wedding in Iceland. Mr Eazi proposed to Ajibade in Venice, Italy, in April 2022, while filming the music video for his song Legalize.

The proposal was included in the video, which was released later that year. A 38-second clip of the proposal was also shared on social media. The latest Instagram post has renewed interest in whether the couple have welcomed their first child. But the photograph and caption do not confirm a birth.

The couple have yet to provide further details about the reported arrival. Temi Otedola is also known as Temi Ajibade following her marriage to Mr Eazi. She is the daughter of billionaire businessman Femi Otedola. Mr Eazi is a Nigerian singer and songwriter.

Fans React To Baby Sock Photo Without Confirmation

The speculation comes about a year after the couple celebrated their marriage with multiple ceremonies across three countries. Their relationship has drawn wide public attention, and the baby sock photo quickly became a topic of discussion online. Fans and well-wishers have continued to react to the post, many offering congratulations despite the lack of official confirmation. The couple have not issued any statement clarifying the situation.

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Guardian Life covered the couple's maternity announcement and the podcast comments. The publication also reported on the couple's wedding ceremonies and the proposal in Venice. The photograph and caption remain the only public signals from Ajibade since the maternity announcement. Neither she nor Mr Eazi has confirmed whether a baby has been born, and no details about a child have been released.