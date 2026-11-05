Telecom Operators Sue House of Reps Over Quality of Service Probe, Seek to Stop Summonses

ALTON, MTN, Airtel, Globacom and 9mobile have sued the House of Representatives at the Federal High Court in Abuja, challenging the constitutional validity of summonses issued to their chief executives over telecommunications service quality.

The Association of Licensed Telecommunications Operators of Nigeria (ALTON), MTN Nigeria Communications Plc, Airtel Networks Limited, Globacom Limited and Emerging Markets Telecommunication Services Limited, operators of 9mobile, have sued the House of Representatives at the Federal High Court in Abuja.

The suit, marked FHC/ABJ/CS/2713/2026, was filed on November 4. It names the House of Representatives, the Speaker, the Clerk of the House and the Inspector-General of Police as defendants. The legal action challenges summonses issued on October 29 by the House ad hoc committee on quality of service. The summonses directed the chief executives of the telecommunications companies to appear before the committee and produce relevant documents.

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Challenging House Investigative Powers

The operators are asking the court to determine whether the House has the constitutional authority to investigate matters relating to telecommunications service quality. They argue that such matters fall within the statutory regulatory responsibilities of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC). They contend that Sections 88 and 89 of the 1999 Constitution restrict the investigative powers of the National Assembly to specific purposes.

These include assisting in making laws, exposing corruption, inefficiency or waste in the execution of laws, and examining the administration of public funds appropriated by the legislature. According to the plaintiffs, the telecommunications companies are private operators and do not fall within the constitutional provisions governing the execution or administration of laws or the management of public funds.

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They stated that the investigative powers conferred on the first defendant are not general or unlimited but are restricted to the purposes expressly prescribed under Section 88(2) of the Constitution. The operators also rely on Sections 4, 70 and 105 of the Nigerian Communications Act, 2003, as well as the Nigerian Communications (Quality of Service) Regulations, 2024. These laws vest the NCC with responsibility for setting, monitoring and enforcing service quality standards in the telecommunications industry.

They argue that allowing the House to proceed with the investigation could amount to interference with the commission's statutory regulatory functions. The plaintiffs maintained that the second to fifth plaintiffs are answerable only to the NCC under the applicable regulatory framework. The operators further contend that the proposed investigation could interfere with two pending court cases relating to telecommunications service quality.

The cases are HCS/261/2025, instituted by Fatokunboh Fagun and another on behalf of themselves and MTN subscribers, and FHC/ABJ/CS/1886/2026, filed by Kaatruths Podcast Limited. Among the reliefs sought, the plaintiffs are asking the court to nullify the summonses issued by the House committee and restrain the lawmakers and other defendants from enforcing them. They also want an order preventing the House from using arrest warrants or other enforcement measures to compel the companies' chief executives to appear or produce documents.

Reliefs Sought in Telecoms Suit

Additionally, the operators are seeking an injunction restraining the House from conducting investigations into telecommunications service quality where such investigations fall outside the purposes permitted under Section 88(2) of the Constitution or interfere with the NCC's statutory regulatory responsibilities. The inclusion of the Inspector-General of Police as a defendant is significant.

The operators are seeking to forestall any attempt to use law enforcement authorities to compel their chief executives to appear before the committee while the legality of the summonses remains in dispute. The legal confrontation followed the House committee's earlier directive that the chief executives of MTN Nigeria, Airtel Nigeria, Globacom, Mafab Communications and other operators appear personally to account for service quality. The lawmakers had warned that failure to honour the invitations could attract arrest summonses.

PUNCH Online had reported that the House of Representatives gave MTN Nigeria, Airtel, Globacom, Mafab Communications and other telecommunications operators seven days to explain the persistent poor quality of network services across the country. The warning was that their chief executives could face arrest summons if they failed to appear.

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Standoff at Assembly Committee

At a heated confrontation at the National Assembly on Wednesday, representatives of ALTON and the telecommunications companies were reportedly ordered out of a meeting of the House committee after attempting to represent the chief executives. The committee had insisted that the individual company heads appear before it to explain persistent complaints of dropped calls, poor internet connectivity, failed airtime and data transactions, as well as inadequate network coverage.

ALTON representatives reportedly told the committee that the operators had instituted legal proceedings challenging the summonses but had attended out of respect for the National Assembly. The committee, however, rejected the association's representation, maintaining that the invitations were issued to individual companies and not their umbrella body. The confrontation escalated when lawmakers questioned the presence of the ALTON delegation, with the committee's presiding officer reportedly ordering the representatives to leave.

The association described the treatment as an overreach of legislative authority and called for an end to what it termed harassment of industry professionals. The dispute has also reopened debate over the structural challenges confronting Nigeria's telecommunications sector. These include multiple right-of-way charges, fibre-optic cable vandalism, power costs, infrastructure protection and the difficulty of expanding network capacity in underserved communities.

Infrastructure Challenges and Oversight

ALTON chairman, Gbenga Adebayo, has maintained that operators have invested trillions of naira in telecommunications infrastructure and taken steps to compensate subscribers affected by poor service. He argued that sustainable improvement requires government support in addressing the underlying infrastructure constraints. The case presents a broader question of whether the National Assembly can exercise direct investigative powers over private companies operating under the supervision of a specialised regulatory agency.

This is particularly important when the subject of the probe is already covered by an established statutory framework. While the House has maintained that it is acting in response to widespread consumer complaints and its constitutional oversight responsibilities, the operators are asking the court to determine the limits of those powers. The court is expected to determine whether the House's proposed investigation falls within its constitutionally defined powers.

The outcome of the suit could have implications for the relationship between the legislature, sector regulators and private enterprises in Nigeria, particularly in industries with specialised regulatory oversight.