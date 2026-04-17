Teenage Brothers Among 14 Abducted in Benue Highway Attack

Two teenage brothers are among 14 passengers kidnapped by gunmen from a Benue Links bus on the Makurdi–Otukpo road. The victims were travelling to write the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination. Police are conducting search and rescue operations amidst growing insecurity in the region.

A wave of terror has struck Benue State as two teenage brothers were confirmed among the 14 passengers abducted by gunmen along the Makurdi–Otukpo road. The harrowing incident, which occurred on Wednesday evening, saw a Benue Links bus, filled with passengers, many of them aspiring candidates for the ongoing Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME), intercepted and taken.

The chilling news was shared by a user on the social media platform X, who identified herself as RaeSzn, expressing profound distress over the abduction of her two younger brothers. She stated, 'Nigeria has happened to me. They just kidnapped my two younger brothers on their way to Otukpo to write JAMB. They are just teenagers.'

The gravity of the situation was further underscored when her younger brother's mobile phone was recovered from the abandoned bus after it was dropped during the attack. RaeSzn detailed how the youngest brother's phone was found inside the vehicle, indicating a struggle or panic during the abduction. She also mentioned that one student and the bus driver managed to escape the ambush and immediately reported the incident to the police.

The police have since confirmed that 14 individuals were taken by suspected gunmen who attacked the bus along the Benue Burnt Bricks axis of Otukpo Local Government Area, with the ambush taking place between 7 p.m. and 8 p.m. Police Commissioner Ifeanyi Emenari, speaking from Otukpo where he is leading search and rescue operations with his team and Divisional Police Officers, confirmed that the victims were forcibly taken into the bush. He assured the public that extensive efforts are underway to locate and safely return the kidnapped passengers.

Eyewitness accounts suggest that the bus was carrying approximately 18 passengers, a significant portion of whom were young individuals en route to take their JAMB examination, which was scheduled for Thursday. Adding a layer of complexity to the investigation, the police have initiated inquiries into the circumstances surrounding the journey, particularly as the transport company reportedly adheres to a policy prohibiting night travel.

This violation of company policy, if confirmed, could shed light on how the bus came to be on the road at such a vulnerable hour. The abduction has amplified existing anxieties within the families of the victims, especially given the absence of any communication or demands from the kidnappers.

This incident is not an isolated event, but rather a stark reminder of the escalating security challenges plaguing Benue State. Recent weeks have witnessed a disturbing surge in attacks on highways and communities, leaving residents in a state of constant worry about their safety, with students and other vulnerable travellers being particularly at risk.





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