Teenage Boy Brutally Assaulted by Guardians in Anambra State

A teenage boy in Anambra State, Nigeria, was brutally assaulted by his guardians, leading to arrests and a state investigation. The victim is under government protection, and the perpetrators face prosecution.

A disturbing case of child abuse has emerged from Anambra State, Nigeria, where a teenage boy was brutally assaulted by his guardians. According to reports, the incident occurred last week in Awada, an urban community in Obosi, Idemili North Local Government Area.

The victim, a 10-year-old boy whose name has been withheld, is currently receiving treatment under state government protection. Esther Onyekesi, the Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Welfare, confirmed the assault while speaking to reporters in Awka on Monday. She vowed that the couple responsible would face prosecution. The police in Anambra State have arrested three suspects, including the couple and another individual.

The police spokesperson, Tochukwu Ikenga, identified the suspects as Chukwudi Chukwuyere, 40, and his wife, Chisom Chukwuyere, 30. During interrogation, Mrs. Chukwuyere confessed to using burning plastic to inflict burns on the victim. The police have assured that the victim is receiving necessary care and support, and evidence is being gathered for prosecution. Videos from the scene showed angry residents confronting and hitting the couple, reflecting community outrage.

This case highlights ongoing concerns about child welfare and the need for stricter enforcement of child protection laws in the region





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Child Abuse Anambra Guardians Police Prosecution

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