Technology Transfer as a Catalyst for Nigeria's Industrial Self-Reliance and Economic Sovereignty

An in-depth analysis of Nigeria's pursuit of economic sovereignty through capability-building and technology transfer. The piece examines how the National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI) is bridging the gap between research and industry to foster domestic manufacturing, create jobs, and reduce dependence on imports. It argues for a shift from protectionism to a strategy of 'capability-building nationalism' to enhance national competitiveness and transform Nigeria into a producer of technology.

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, By Murtadha GusauSPECIAL REPORT: Inside Sokoto's fight against polio vaccine hesitancySPECIAL REPORT: Nigeria's maritime university upgrade stalls as billions flow into repealed academyWhy tracking organised crime matters now more than ever, By Umar Barde UsmanFriday Sermon: Allah Muharram, Ashurah and how Allah destroys the tyrant leader pharaoh (Fir'aun)! , By Murtadha GusauTechnology transfer is not simply about importing machinery or signing international agreements.

It is about acquiring knowledge, building local capabilities, creating industries, and developing the human capital required to sustain them. Economic sovereignty, when grounded in capability-building rather than protectionism alone, can become a powerful force for development. Technology transfer is one of the most important instruments available to achieve that objective. Across the world, countries are rethinking how they build economic resilience.

Global supply chain disruptions, geopolitical tensions, and growing competition for strategic technologies have reinforced a simple lesson: nations that cannot develop and produce critical technologies remain vulnerable. This vision of economic sovereignty is not about reactive, isolationist protectionism; it is about 'capability-building nationalism' - a strategy designed to integrate Nigeria more deeply into the global economy by strengthening our domestic productive base. For Nigeria, this reality makes industrial self-reliance not merely an aspiration but a strategic necessity.

At the National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI), we view technology transfer as one of the most effective pathways to achieving that goal. However, technology transfer is not simply about importing machinery or signing international agreements. It is about acquiring knowledge, building local capabilities, creating industries, and developing the human capital required to sustain them. Nigeria has pursued industrialisation before.

From the indigenisation policies of the 1970s to various industrial development plans and local content initiatives, successive governments have sought to strengthen domestic production. While these efforts achieved varying degrees of success, many encountered a common challenge: ownership was transferred more easily than capability. The lesson is clear. Sustainable industrialisation requires more than protectionist policies or local participation mandates.

It requires deliberate investments in technological capabilities, innovation ecosystems, and productive enterprises. Technology transfer is often misunderstood as the movement of equipment or technical designs from one country to another. In reality, its most valuable component is the transfer of know-how: the skills, processes, management systems, and innovation culture that enable industries to grow and compete. For Nigeria, the stakes are significant.

Manufacturing remains below its potential, while dependence on imported machinery, equipment, and industrial inputs continue to place pressure on foreign exchange reserves and expose businesses to global shocks. Effective technology transfer can help reverse this trend. It can create jobs, strengthen local supply chains, increase productivity, broaden the tax base, and improve national competitiveness. Most importantly, it can transform Nigeria from a consumer of technology into a producer of technology.

Since its establishment in 1992, NASENI has been mandated to develop Nigeria's science, engineering, and technological infrastructure. For many years, like several research institutions across the country, our efforts were concentrated on research outputs and prototype development.. This framework is designed to close the long-standing gap between research and industry by ensuring that innovations move beyond laboratories and become products, businesses, and jobs. By pooling expertise with international partners, we move beyond theory to shared, scalable problem-solving.

This means designing not just for the lab, but for the factory floor, ensuring that our prototypes address real-world industrial needs. By moving from lab-scale prototypes to market-ready products, we ensure that innovation is not just an academic exercise, but a revenue-generating enterprise. Our partnerships reflect this approach. Through the DELTA-2 Programme with the Technology Agency of the Czech Republic, Nigerian innovators are collaborating internationally to develop practical solutions in agriculture, mining, and manufacturing.

Our partnership with the Defence Industries Corporation of Nigeria (DICON) seeks to strengthen domestic manufacturing capabilities in strategic sector





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Technology Transfer Industrialization Economic Sovereignty NASENI Nigeria Capability Building Manufacturing Innovation Self-Reliance Local Production

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