Technological Transformation in Nigeria: The Survival Economy Generation and its Implications

Nigeria is going through a significant economic transformation as technology moves from being an aspiration to a necessity. A new generation is emerging who are using digital platforms as a survival mechanism, with smartphones becoming work tools and internet access driving infrastructure. These changes have implications for the future of work, connectivity and competence becoming key factors in employment and national economic success. However, it also comes with challenges, such as pressure to succeed quickly, burnout, and mental health awareness becoming important in broader societal debates.

Nigeria is experiencing an economically difficult period with persistently high inflation eroding purchasing power. Unemployment remains high among youth and cost of living has reshaped household budgeting.

Despite challenges, technology has become a survival mechanism and digital platforms have become income generators, skill acquirers, and supports for survival. A new generation, the survival economy generation, is emerging who can use smartphones as work tools and access internet to drive infrastructure and economic survival. The future will favor those who can continuously learn and adapt to technological changes, and remote work changes the focus from physical to digital mobility.

Yet, it also introduces new psychological pressure, with social media amplifying visibility culture and pressure to achieve rapid financial success





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Nigeria Economic Transformation Inflation Job Market Smartphones Internet Alternative Learning Pathways AI Global Talent Landscape Remote Work Digital Economy Stability Digital Well-Being Artificial Intelligence Job Market And Digital Economy

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