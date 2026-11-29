Team Nigeria secured six medals at the 2026 World Para Powerlifting Championships in Bahrain. Athletes earned two gold, three silver, and one bronze, with several qualifying for the 2028 Paralympics.

Nigeria dominated the early stages of the 2026 World Para Powerlifting Championships in Bahrain by securing six medals in just two days of competition. According to an official statement released by Kola Daniel, S.A. Media, Office of the Director General at the National Sports Commission, Team Nigeria achieved an impressive haul consisting of two gold, three silver, and one bronze medal.

Historic Medal Haul at the 2026 World Para Powerlifting Championships

The official statement confirmed that Nigeria's athletes delivered standout performances across multiple weight categories, establishing the country as a formidable force in international para powerlifting. This six-medal tally serves as a strong indicator of the nation's growing depth and competitive strength in the sport on the global stage.

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National Sports Commission and Team Nigeria athletes showcased exceptional strength and technical precision throughout the initial days of the tournament. The results highlight a significant milestone for Nigerian para-sports, reflecting years of dedicated training and institutional support from the governing bodies overseeing athletic development in the country.

Rasaq Olawale Claims Gold and Paralympic Qualification

Rasaq Olawale delivered a defining performance in the men's 65kg category by winning silver in the individual event. Crucially, he also secured gold for recording the highest overall total in Africa, lifting a combined 557kg across his three attempts. This outstanding achievement also qualified him for the Los Angeles 2028 Paralympic Games.

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Olawale's total of 557kg not only earned him regional supremacy but also secured his ticket to the upcoming Olympic cycle. His dual victory underscores the high level of preparation and athletic capability currently present within the Nigerian national team. Qualifying for the 2028 Games is a critical step for Olawale, who now joins the ranks of elite para-athletes competing for Olympic glory.

Women's and Men's Podium Finishes Highlight Team Depth

Cynthia Wanogho secured Nigeria's first gold of the championships in the women's 50kg category. Her victory marked a strong start to the tournament and continued a trend of successful international debuts for Nigerian female athletes in the sport. Her performance set a high standard for her teammates in subsequent weight classes.

In the women's 55kg class, Oshewa Oluwatoyosi claimed silver while Bejide Bose took bronze, resulting in a double podium finish for the nation. Mimololu Olabode also contributed to the medal count by adding silver in the men's 54kg category. Olabode was additionally recognized for his overall total in Africa, further emphasizing the team's regional dominance.

Future Prospects for Team Nigeria in Bahrain

The results from these early competitions underline Nigeria's sustained strength and consistency in international para powerlifting. With more competition still ahead in Bahrain, Team Nigeria is well-positioned to seek additional medals and potentially improve upon their current tally of six.

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The success of athletes like Rasaq Olawale and Cynthia Wanogho provides significant momentum for the remaining events at the 2026 World Para Powerlifting Championships. The National Sports Commission's endorsement of these results signals strong institutional backing as the team prepares for the final days of competition and the road to the Los Angeles 2028 Paralympic Games.