Teachers Protest School Kidnappings, Minister Assures Action

The news text discusses a protest by teachers at the Federal Capital Territory Administration Secretariat, Abuja, over the recent wave of school kidnappings across the country. The minister assured that efforts were ongoing to secure the release of abducted teachers and students.

Teachers staged a protest at the Federal Capital Territory Administration Secretariat, Abuja, over the recent wave of school kidnappings across the country. The minister assured that efforts were ongoing to secure the release of abducted teachers and students.

The demonstration reflected growing concerns within the education sector about the safety of teachers and pupils following a series of attacks on schools in different parts of the country. At least 82 pupils were abducted between May 13 and 15 during separate attacks in Oyo and Borno states. The Oyo attack also claimed the lives of a mathematics teacher, Michael Oyedokun, a motorcyclist, and a security operative during rescue efforts





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School Kidnappings Teachers Protest Minister Assures Action Efforts Ongoing Security Agencies Release Of Kidnapped Security Challenges Political Issue Collective Concern Greater Unity

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