Teacher Shortage Crisis Hits Nigerian Public Schools Across Six States

Investigation reveals acute teacher shortages in Cross River, Delta, Ondo, Imo, Plateau, and Oyo states. Retirement embargoes and poor welfare threaten education quality in rural and urban public schools.

A critical shortage of teachers is currently impacting public primary and secondary schools across Nigeria, creating a significant barrier to effective teaching and learning. This crisis is particularly severe in rural communities where infrastructure and staffing are already lacking. Recent findings from LEADERSHIP Sunday indicate that the situation is worsening due to several systemic failures within the education sector.

Retirement Embargo Worsens Crisis

The investigation highlights that retirements without replacement are a primary driver of this deficit. In Cross River State alone, over three thousand teachers retired between twenty eighteen and twenty twenty four. These departures were not replaced due to an ongoing embargo on new employment, leaving schools severely understaffed. This stagnation has created a gap that existing teachers cannot fill, particularly in critical subject areas.

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Rural urban migration further exacerbates the problem. Teachers who are posted to remote communities often lobby to be transferred back to urban centers. This exodus leaves schools in the hinterlands with minimal staff. In many cases, only a handful of teachers remain to handle multiple subjects, compromising the quality of education provided to students.

Severe Deficits in Cross River

Cross River State exemplifies the depth of this crisis. Data shared by the State Universal Basic Education Board reveals that approximately eleven thousand eight hundred and sixty one teachers are responsible for instructing students from Primary One to Six across three senatorial districts. Joseph Effiom, the Director of Administration, disclosed these figures while speaking on behalf of Chief Margaret Fidelia Okpo Ene.

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Effiom noted that the board cannot provide accurate numbers for Junior Secondary School teachers. This is because the authority for junior secondary education has not yet been formally transferred from the Ministry of Education to the board. He emphasized that the state is in dire need of two thousand additional teachers and five hundred security personnel to protect school infrastructure across eighteen local government areas.

While the state Ministry of Education reports about six thousand four hundred secondary school teachers for over two hundred and eighty public secondary schools, the distribution is uneven. Many rural schools operate with only three to five teachers. These educators are forced to handle all subjects, a practice that experts argue is unhealthy for educational development. One teacher in Calabar lamented the absence of specialized mathematics teachers in his hometown in the Cross River Central Senatorial District.

NUT Demands Government Action

Gregory Olayi, the Cross River State Chairman of the Nigeria Union of Teachers, described the shortage as alarming. He called on governments at all levels to address the issue immediately rather than turning a deaf ear to the crisis. Similar sentiments were echoed by the Nigeria Union of Teachers in Delta State. Dickson Poubeni, the state chairman, urged Governor Sheriff Oborevwori to implement machinery to ensure a conducive teaching environment.

Delta State has seen some recent improvements in teacher welfare. A recent approval allowed for salary grade level seventeen progression for university graduate teachers in the primary school system. Cletus Momah, a retired teacher, noted that this intervention by Governor Oborevwori resolved a long-standing issue of stagnation on salary grade level fourteen.

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Honorable Smart Ufoh, the commissioner for Technical Education, acknowledged that while teacher work may not always attract public attention, its impact is visible in student achievements. He stated that the state government plans to fill vacancies, especially in remote areas and critical subject fields. However, allegations of corruption persist. Some teachers claim that payments are demanded for preferred postings. One teacher transferred from Ekredjebor in Ughelli North Local Government Area alleged that the system is rotten and that transfers depend on the amount of money paid.

Impact on Educational Outcomes

The shortage of qualified personnel affects critical subjects such as mathematics and sciences. When one teacher handles four different subjects, the depth of instruction diminishes significantly. This is particularly detrimental in rural schools where students already face resource constraints. The lack of specialized teachers means that pupils and students are at a distinct disadvantage in their academic pursuits.

Investigations were conducted across six states: Cross River, Delta, Ondo, Imo, Plateau, and Oyo. Plateau, Imo, and Cross River emerged as some of the worst-affected states. In these regions, the combination of retirement embargoes, poor welfare, and rural-urban migration has created a perfect storm for educational decline. The Nigeria Union of Teachers remains vocal about the need for urgent intervention to prevent further deterioration of the education sector.

The crisis underscores the urgent need for comprehensive policy reforms. Governments must address the retirement embargo, improve welfare packages, and ensure fair distribution of teachers. Without immediate action, the quality of education in public schools will continue to suffer, affecting the future prospects of millions of Nigerian students. The call for transparency in postings and the hiring of qualified staff remains a priority for educators and parents alike.