Teacher Laid to Rest in Mourning Over Schools' Attack in Oyo State

Adesiyan Joel Adegboye, a teacher killed during an attack on schools in Oyo State, was laid to rest at his residence in Ogbomoso. The incident brought grief and raised concerns over the safety of schools in the state. The community mourned his death.

Families, friends, and colleagues struggled to hold back tears as Adesiyan Joel Adegboye, one of the teachers killed during an attack on schools in Oriire Local Government Area of Oyo State, was laid to rest at his residence in Owolake, Ogbomoso.

The deceased was among the victims of a coordinated assault by armed hoodlums who targeted Baptist Nursery and Primary School, Yawota; Community Grammar School; and L.A Primary School, Esiele, according to reports. The incident left several persons dead and led to the abduction of pupils and members of staff. Among those said to have been taken was the vice principal of one of the schools, Mrs. Alamu Folawe.

The attacks have left the affected communities in mourning and raised concerns over the safety of schools in the state. Residents described Adegboye as a dedicated teacher committed to his students, while many expressed grief over his death





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Teacher Victim Attack Mourning Schools' Safety

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