Teacher Killing in Oyo State Triggers Reaction from Peter Obi and President Tinubu

Former Anambra State Governor Peter Obi has described the killing of a kidnapped teacher as a failure of collective humanity, while President Bola Tinubu has assured that all victims will be rescued.

A former Anambra State Governor, Peter Obi, has described the killing of one of the kidnapped teacher s abducted during the attack on schools in Oyo State as not just a security challenge but a “failure of collective humanity ”.

Obi’s reaction to the menace comes on the heels of President Bola Tinubu on Monday assuring that all victims abducted during the attack will be rescued. Bandits invaded the Esiele community in Oriire Local Government Area of Oyo State last Friday, abducting staff, students, and pupils of Community Grammar School, Baptist Nursery and Primary School, and L.A. Primary School.

According to the statement, security operatives are working around the clock to rescue the victims and apprehend the bandits and their collaborators within the community. Reacting to the incident and others, Obi, in a post on his X handle titled “A Nation Losing Its HUMANITY” late Monday, decried the incident and tagged it a sign of moral and social decay.

Some events shatter a society so deeply that words are no longer enough to express the shock; the brutal killing of a teacher and the horrific rape and murder of an elderly woman are among such tragedies. These are not isolated incidents but signs of deeper moral and social decay. How did we get here?

How did we reach a point where teachers are hunted and killed, and the elderly — custodians of memory and wisdom — suffer such dehumanising violence? This is more than a security crisis; it is a failure of collective humanity. We have become desensitised, consuming tragedy briefly and moving on, allowing indifference to normalise the unacceptable. To the families affected, I share in your grief.

But grief alone is not enough. We must demand accountability and urgent systemic change. If such atrocities no longer move us to action, then we risk losing our shared humanity. Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, on Sunday, confirmed the killing of one of the teachers abducted alongside other victims and pledged that the government would continue efforts to rescue the remaining abductees.

Meanwhile, teachers in Ogbomoso shut down classroom activities on Monday in a peaceful protest over the kidnapping of students and teachers, which resulted in the killing of one teacher. The Oyo State government remained committed to exploring every lawful means to secure the release of the abducted students and teachers.

President Tinubu described the killing of one of the abducted teachers as barbaric and sympathised with Governor Makinde and the people of Oyo State over the incident, commending the steps taken by Governor Makinde to handle it. A case of kidnapping makes imperative the establishment of state police to man some of our underserved areas. The National Assembly should accelerate the enactment of the law creating state police





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Kidnapped Teacher A Nation Losing Its HUMANITY Sealong Attack On Schools Collective Humanity Moral And Social Decay

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