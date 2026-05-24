Teacher killed in Oyo State abduction, family in shock

Adegboye Adesiyan, a teacher, was shot and killed during an abduction of several teachers and students in Oyo State, Nigeria. The incident has sent shockwaves through the community, with many expressing grief over the loss of life. The family of the late teacher has disclosed that he died without any children despite being married for 18 years.

The family of Adegboye Adesiyan, a teacher shot dead during the abduction of several teachers and students in Oyo State , Nigeria , has disclosed that he died without children despite being married for 18 years.

The attack occurred at several schools, including Baptist Nursery and Primary School, Yawota, Community Grammar School, and L.A. Primary School, Esiele, in Oriire Local Government Area, on Friday, May 15, 2026. The victims, including Adesiyan, were taken during coordinated attacks, and their parents and guardians are under tension. The Federal Government and security agencies are working to ensure the safe rescue of the abducted teachers and students.

Despite the efforts, the culprits have not been apprehended, and the incident has triggered widespread panic in Ogbomoso and surrounding communities. In the wake of the incident, there are concerns about the safety of children in schools and the need for adequate security measures to be put in place





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