TDA Group Launches Mentorship Program For Young Nigerians

TDA Group and Dangote Industries launch a new mentorship initiative in Lagos to guide young Nigerians through career and business challenges with direct industry leader access.

TDA Group has launched a specialized mentorship initiative designed to connect accomplished business leaders with young Nigerians seeking career guidance. The program aims to bridge the professional gap by facilitating direct conversations, experience sharing, and practical advice for aspiring professionals across the country.

Initial Lagos Session Features Top Executives

The inaugural edition of this engagement took place in Lagos, bringing together a select group of young participants for an interactive session with high-profile industry figures. The event featured Dare Aliu, the Group Managing Director of TDA Group, alongside Folorunsho Aliu, the Group Chief Information Officer at Dangote Industries Limited. This pairing provided a unique perspective on professional success by showcasing two distinct career trajectories.

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Dare Aliu's journey began with humble roots, starting a fashion enterprise with just one tailor and a single sewing machine. In contrast, Folorunsho Aliu's career has been defined by his ascent through Nigeria's technology and corporate sectors, offering participants a diverse range of lessons on leadership and business development.

Leadership Journeys And Professional Backgrounds

Dare Aliu serves as the convener and head of TDA Group, a conglomerate with extensive interests in fashion, engineering, and investment. His entrepreneurial path commenced after spending six years in Russia, where he graduated as his class valedictorian. Under his leadership, his initial business has evolved into TDA Fashion, a brand portfolio now comprising six distinct labels.

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Folorunsho Aliu brought decades of specialized experience in telecommunications, technology, and corporate management to the session. He joined Telnet in the year 2000, eventually holding several key technical and leadership roles. His resume includes heading iTECO Nigeria and serving as the Group Managing Director of Telnet starting in May 2019.

Interactive Format Encourages Practical Application

The event was structured around three core interactive sessions titled Listen, Ask, and Apply. This framework was designed to ensure that participants could translate the insights gained from the leaders into actionable decisions for their own lives. The Ask segment specifically allowed attendees to pose questions regarding entrepreneurship, career progression, leadership dynamics, and personal purpose.

Following the discussions, the Apply session encouraged participants to identify concrete steps toward achieving their personal and professional goals. The organizers emphasized that the initiative addresses the limited opportunities many young people have to interact directly with accomplished individuals for tailored guidance.

Future Expansion And Long Term Vision

The inaugural event was strictly by application, requiring prospective participants to detail their current projects and specific questions for the leaders. Organizers described this launch as the beginning of a long-term platform that will feature subsequent conversations with personalities from business, public service, the arts, and ministry.

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Future plans for the initiative include the establishment of an alumni network and individual mentorship arrangements to sustain relationships. The platform aims to equip young Nigerians with the necessary knowledge, perspectives, and connections to make informed choices and contribute meaningfully to society.