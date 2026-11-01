Taraba State Warns Livestock Owners on Sanitation Fumigation

Taraba State Environmental and Sanitation Agency threatens legal action against livestock owners whose animals destroy public beautification projects in Jalingo.

The Taraba State Environmental and Sanitation Agency has issued a stern warning to livestock owners, stating that tougher sanctions will be enforced against individuals who allow their animals to roam freely on public roads. This move comes in response to the persistent destruction of government-funded beautification projects across the state. The agency emphasized that the government would no longer tolerate the damaging behavior of stray animals, particularly those that feed on roadside flowers and other public facilities.

Fumigation Protects Green Taraba Projects

Hon. Iliya Kefas, the chairman of the agency, made these remarks on Saturday following the monthly environmental sanitation exercise in Jalingo, the state capital. He disclosed that the agency had commenced the fumigation of flowers planted along major roads and public spaces. This measure is designed specifically to prevent goats and other livestock from feeding on the vegetation. The exercise was officially approved by the state government under the Green Taraba initiative. This program aims to improve the appearance of towns and promote a cleaner environment across the state.

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Toxic Chemicals Pose Fatal Risks

Chairman Kefas explained that the agency had repeatedly appealed to livestock owners to ranch their animals and prevent them from roaming around residential areas and major roads. Despite these appeals, the practice of letting animals wander freely has continued. He warned that the chemical being applied to the flowers was toxic and could harm or even kill animals that consumed them. He urged livestock owners to take responsibility for keeping their animals under proper control. Kefas stated that the chemical is harmful if consumed by animals and reiterated the need for ranching.

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Legal Action And Stricter Enforcement

The chairman recalled that the agency had previously warned that owners of stray animals would be arrested and prosecuted for their negligence. He added that the ongoing fumigation was another measure to protect the state's investment in environmental beautification. He further disclosed that the agency was planning stricter enforcement measures during subsequent sanitation exercises. Violators were warned to expect tougher action in the near future. This escalation in enforcement reflects the government's commitment to maintaining public order and environmental standards.

NYSC Corps Members Join Sanitation Drive

Kefas commended members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) for collaborating with the agency during the sanitation exercise. He described their participation as a significant contribution to the government's efforts to maintain a cleaner and healthier environment. Two corps members, Victor Adejo, Corps Liaison Officer for Jalingo Local Government Area, and Juggling Anthony, President of Gender and Charity Vanguard, addressed the residents. They urged residents to support the exercise and cooperate with environmental officials. Their goal was to sustain cleanliness across the state through collective effort and responsibility.