Taraba State Police Arrest Man for Impersonating Governor's ADC in Million Naira Fraud

The Taraba State Police Command has apprehended Seth Samuel Sule for impersonating the Governor's Aide-de-Camp to steal N1.32 million from a victim seeking a political ticket.

The Taraba State Police Command has announced the successful apprehension of a male suspect who allegedly engaged in a calculated scheme of impersonation and fraud.

The suspect, identified as Seth Samuel Sule, hailing from the Magami Quarters area within the Jalingo local government council of Taraba state, was arrested after it was discovered that he was posing as the Aide-de-Camp (ADC) to the Governor of Taraba State. This criminal activity was designed to deceive members of the public, leveraging the perceived influence and authority of the governor's office to extract large sums of money from unsuspecting individuals.

The arrest marks a significant victory for the state's security apparatus in its ongoing battle against financial crimes and the abuse of official identities for personal gain. The chain of events leading to the arrest began on May 12, 2026, when the actual Aide-de-Camp to the Governor filed a formal complaint with the police.

The ADC reported that several individuals were using his name and official status to deceive politicians and residents of the state, creating a fraudulent network of influence. Upon receiving this complaint, the Taraba State Police Command, acting on credible intelligence, immediately launched a comprehensive investigation. The security operatives tracked the fraudulent communications, which were primarily conducted via a specific GSM number.

It was revealed that between late April and early May 2026, the suspect used this mobile line to create a false persona, convincing victims that he possessed the power to facilitate high-level political appointments and approvals. During the intensive interrogation process, Seth Samuel Sule reportedly confessed to the crimes. He admitted to defrauding at least one victim of the sum of 1.32 million Naira.

The scam involved a promise to assist the victim in securing the All Progressives Congress (APC) ticket for the Federal House of Representatives. By pretending to be the governor's ADC, the suspect convinced the victim that he could influence the party's nomination process in exchange for the mentioned payment. The suspect admitted that these claims were entirely fabricated and were intended solely for financial exploitation.

This case highlights a troubling trend where political ambitions are exploited by fraudsters who promise shortcuts to power through fake connections to government officials. Following the confession and the gathering of evidence, the police command stated that investigations are still ongoing to determine if there are other victims of this scheme. Once the inquiry is completed, the suspect will be formally charged in a court of law to face the consequences of his actions.

ASP Victor Mshelizah, the spokesperson for the Command, issued a stern warning to the general public to remain vigilant. He urged citizens to be wary of anyone claiming to be a government official or a close associate of public office holders, especially when such individuals request money in exchange for official favors or political placements.

The Commissioner of Police for Taraba State, Morkwap Sebastian Dongshal, has reaffirmed the command's unwavering commitment to eradicating fraud and other criminal activities across the state. He emphasized that the police will continue to employ all available resources to track down and prosecute those who attempt to undermine the integrity of public institutions. Citizens are strongly advised to verify all political claims and sensitive financial transactions through official and recognized government channels before making any payments or commitments.

By fostering a culture of verification and reporting, the state hopes to reduce the prevalence of such deceptive practices and protect its residents from falling prey to opportunistic criminals





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Taraba State Police Arrest Impersonation Fraud Nigeria

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