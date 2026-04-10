Taraba State Government Debunks Rumors of Automatic Tickets, Reaffirms Commitment to Fair Elections

The Taraba State Government has issued a statement dismissing rumors that Governor Agbu Kefas has granted automatic tickets to certain political aspirants. The government clarified that no such promises have been made and reiterated its commitment to democratic principles and a transparent selection process for the upcoming general elections.

The Taraba State Government has firmly refuted circulating rumors alleging that Governor Agbu Kefas has promised automatic tickets to specific political aspirants for the upcoming general elections. In a formal statement released on Friday in Jalingo by the Special Adviser on Political Matters and Special Duties, Josiah Sabo Kente, the government unequivocally labeled these claims as false, unsubstantiated, and deliberately misleading.

The statement made it abundantly clear that Governor Kefas has not made any commitments regarding automatic tickets to any individual or group, thereby upholding the principles of democratic processes and internal party democracy. This decisive clarification aims to dispel the growing misinformation and restore confidence among aspirants, party members, and the public as the state prepares for the elections. The government’s response stems from a heightened concern regarding the negative impact of these rumors, which have caused unnecessary tension and division within the political landscape. The administration believes it is essential to proactively counter the spread of unverified information to preserve party unity and foster a harmonious environment for the electoral process.\Furthermore, the government's stance is fully supported by the Taraba State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC). According to the statement issued by Josiah Sabo Kente, the State Chairman of the APC, Abubakar Bawa, has publicly reaffirmed the party's commitment to a transparent and credible selection process. This commitment underscores the party's dedication to fairness and equal opportunity for all aspirants, ensuring that the selection of candidates will be based on merit and the will of the party members. The government's actions demonstrate a commitment to uphold the values of democracy. The primary focus of the Kefas administration remains steadfast on governance and the delivery of essential services to the people of Taraba State. Governor Kefas will continue to provide unwavering support for lawful and democratic processes within the party as the preparations for the elections progress. The clarification is intended to reassure aspirants and supporters, urging them to remain calm, united, and steadfastly committed to the ideals and principles of the party. The government implores all stakeholders to disregard any information that contradicts the official statement and to avoid disseminating unverified information that could potentially destabilize the political atmosphere.\The clarification issued by the Taraba State Government serves as a definitive reassurance to all stakeholders involved in the upcoming elections, aiming to quell the existing tension and promote a climate of trust and transparency. The government’s clear articulation of its position is intended to eliminate any misconceptions and to emphasize the importance of adhering to democratic principles and processes. Governor Kefas's focus remains on good governance and ensuring a level playing field for all aspirants. The government's action shows that it will keep supporting a selection process that is open, fair, and based on the values of the party. The government strongly recommends that all aspirants and their supporters remain calm and dedicated to the principles of the party. The government also urges people to ignore claims that are not supported by the official statement. The government wants to prevent the spread of incorrect information that might cause conflict and upset the electoral process. By acting now, the government is making sure that the election preparations are done in a way that respects democratic values. The government has made it clear that they are committed to a fair and open election, which is a key part of strengthening the party and maintaining trust in the political process





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Taraba State Agbu Kefas Automatic Tickets Elections APC Democratic Process Political Aspirants Governance Transparency Party Unity

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