Taraba State Commissioner Charges Officials for Malpractice-Free WASSCE, Praises Governor's Support

A sensitization meeting was organized in Taraba State to train principals, invigilators, and supervisors on conducting the WASSCE (West African Senior School Certificate Examination) examination without malpractice. The commissioner, Dr. Augustina Godwin, emphasized the importance of professionalism, discipline, and integrity in the administration of the exam and urged examination officials and school administrators to strictly comply with WAEC rules and guidelines to restore public confidence in the examination system and promote quality education.

The Taraba State Commissioner for Secondary, Technical and Vocational Education , Dr. Augustina Godwin, has urged principals, invigilators, and supervisors across the state to ensure a malpractice-free conduct of the 2026 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

Dr. Godwin gave the charge on the weekend during the WAEC 2026 sensitization meeting organized for these officials from Lau, Karim Lamido, Jalingo, and Ardo-Kola Local Government Councils, which was held on Saturday at the Government Technical and Training School, Jalingo





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WAEC:WASSCE Government:Elections & Governance Governance:West Africa Education Commissioner Administration Integrity Rules Examination Hard Work Credibility Support Operations Donation Participation School Examination Public Confidence Mali

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