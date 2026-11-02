Taraba Senatorial Polls: APC Consolidates Power Ahead of 2027 Elections

Discover how political defections strengthen the APC in Taraba state ahead of the January 2027 senatorial elections, featuring detailed candidate lists for all three districts.

Political observers in Nigeria are closely monitoring the significant realignments occurring in Taraba State as the nation prepares for the critical National Assembly elections scheduled for January 16, 2027. The race for the three senatorial districts in Taraba North, Taraba Central, and Taraba South has become increasingly complex due to a series of high-profile defections that have altered the traditional balance of power between the major political parties.

Ap C Gains Advantage Through Defections

The recent political landscape in Taraba has been fundamentally reshaped by the defection of Governor Agbu Kefas, who moved from the Peoples Democratic Party to the All Progressives Congress. This move was accompanied by the departure of two of the three currently serving senators from the PDP to the APC, a development that has significantly bolstered the ruling party's position.

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These strategic shifts have strengthened the APC's standing ahead of the upcoming elections, with the party now seeking to consolidate its control over the state's three senatorial seats. The consolidation of these high-profile politicians under the APC banner is expected to present a formidable challenge to opposition parties that are struggling to rebuild their political structures and mobilize support in the face of this renewed opposition.

Intense Competition In Taraba Central

The Independent National Electoral Commission, with Secretary Rose Oriaran-Anthony signing the final list of candidates, has revealed that Taraba Central will host the highest number of contenders, with a total of fourteen candidates competing for the seat. This crowded field includes numerous aspirants from various political parties, indicating a highly competitive and fragmented race in the central district.

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The diversity of candidates in Taraba Central reflects the broader national trend of political fragmentation, with smaller parties hoping to capitalize on voter dissatisfaction or local issues. The sheer volume of participants suggests that vote splitting could play a crucial role in determining the winner in this particular district, making internal party dynamics and coalition building essential strategies.

Incumbent Faces Heavy Opposition In South

In the Taraba South senatorial district, the incumbent senator, David Jimkuta of the All Progressives Congress, faces a robust challenge from nine other candidates. Jimkuta's re-election bid is contested by a wide array of opponents, including Jauro Ibrahim of the African Democratic Congress, Aliyu Yusuf of the Accord Party, and Afiniki Yarima of the All Progressives Grand Alliance.

The field in Taraba South also features Ezekiel Ambo of the Labour Party, Istifanus Mik of the Nigeria Democratic Congress, Adi Ashumate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Bako Samalia of the Social Democratic Party, and Ismaila Yahuza of the Young Progressives Party. This diverse group represents a significant portion of the political spectrum in Nigeria, highlighting the competitive nature of the race despite the incumbent's party advantage.

High Candidate Count In Taraba North

Taraba North follows with eleven candidates contesting for the senatorial seat, demonstrating that the competition is intense across all districts in the state. The list of aspirants in the northern district includes Falack Victor of the Accord Party, Yaroojee Lawan of the African Action Congress, and Ahmadu Salim of the African Democratic Congress.

Other notable contenders in Taraba North include Adamu Gassol of the All Progressives Grand Alliance, Danladi Stephen of the Allied Peoples Movement, Yubuin Samuel of the Labour Party, and Baban Babangida of the National Rescue Movement. The presence of such a large number of candidates from both major and minor parties underscores the vibrant, albeit chaotic, political environment in the region.

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Additional candidates in the north feature Nyan-Ganji Gills of the Nigeria Democratic Congress, Iliyasu Goje of the Peoples Democratic Party, Barak Maikidi of the Peoples Redemption Party, Jibir Suleiman of the Social Democratic Party, Ahmad Kiyari of the Young Progressives Party, and Ibrahim Hamidu of the Zenith Labour Party. This extensive list illustrates the deep engagement of various political factions in the upcoming electoral process.

Political Parties Prepare For 2027 Contest

The January 2027 election is widely expected to test the political strength of the All Progressives Congress following its recent expansion in the state. The party's ability to manage the newly integrated defectors and maintain voter enthusiasm will be critical to its success in retaining all three senatorial seats.

Conversely, opposition parties face the daunting task of rebuilding their organizational structures and mobilizing sufficient support to challenge the ruling party's dominance. The ability of the opposition to present a united front or to exploit divisions within the APC will determine whether they can regain ground in Taraba State. The coming months will be pivotal in shaping the political narrative and determining the eventual outcome of these crucial senatorial contests.

As the date of the election approaches, all eyes will be on Taraba State to see how these political realignments translate into voter behavior. The interplay between the strengthened APC and the struggling opposition will likely define the political discourse in the region, with implications for broader national politics. The detailed candidate lists released by INEC provide a clear roadmap of the contenders, setting the stage for a highly contested and significant electoral event.

The involvement of numerous minor parties and independent interests suggests that voter choice will be broad, even if the competition for power remains concentrated among a few key actors. The defections of Governor Kefas and the senators have undeniably shifted the momentum, but the final outcome will depend on effective campaigning, voter registration efforts, and the ability of each party to articulate their platform to the electorate. The 2027 Taraba senatorial polls promise to be a microcosm of the larger political dynamics currently unfolding across Nigeria.