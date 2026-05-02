Taraba Police Arrest Suspects, Recover Stolen Property in Multiple Operations

The Taraba State Police Command has successfully arrested suspects involved in armed robbery, criminal conspiracy, and breach of trust, recovering stolen vehicles, tricycles, phones, and other valuables. Investigations are ongoing, and the Commissioner of Police has reiterated the command's commitment to public safety.

The Taraba State Police Command has announced a series of successful operations resulting in the arrest of multiple suspects and the recovery of stolen property .

These arrests relate to incidents of armed robbery, criminal conspiracy, and breach of trust, demonstrating the command’s proactive approach to combating crime within the state. The details were released in a statement on Saturday, signed by the Acting Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Victor Mshelizah, outlining three distinct cases that led to the apprehension of the individuals involved. The first case involved a brazen home invasion reported by Alhaji Hamishu Abubakar Sambo on November 16, 2025.

Sambo reported that armed assailants stormed his residence in the early hours of the morning, wielding cutlasses and sticks to terrorize the occupants. The attackers proceeded to steal a Honda Accord vehicle, several mobile phones, a 42-inch Samsung television, a sum of cash, and various other personal belongings. A thorough investigation conducted by the State Intelligence Department (SID) quickly identified four suspects: Aminu Abubakar Abi, aged 40; Aliyu Salmanu, 29; Aliyu Abubakar, 33; and Daniel Boniface, 22.

Following their arrest, police recovered crucial evidence linking them to the crime, including two cutlasses, two torch lights, the stolen 42-inch Samsung television, and a Redmi 13 Pro smartphone. This swift action demonstrates the effectiveness of the SID in pursuing and apprehending perpetrators of violent crimes. The second case centered around a criminal breach of trust involving a tricycle owner, Abubakar Habeeb.

Habeeb reported that his tricycle was illegally transferred to an unknown third party after he had entrusted it to one Shamsudden Muhammad for personal use. This act of betrayal prompted an investigation by operatives of the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID). Through diligent tracking and investigative work, the SCID located the suspects in Hulleri Village, Yola South Local Government Area of Adamawa State.

A subsequent operation led to the arrest of three individuals: Ishaq Umar, 23; Ibrahim Saidu; and Adamu Usman. Importantly, the stolen tricycle was also successfully recovered, providing relief to the victim and sending a clear message that such acts of deception will not be tolerated. The cross-state operation highlights the collaborative efforts of the Taraba State Police in pursuing criminals beyond state borders. The third incident involved an armed robbery that occurred on April 26, 2026, along the Takum–Wukari road.

Two victims, Tanko Danladi, 55, and Nmember Danladi, 45, were targeted by suspects who strategically blocked the road using a locally fabricated gun, a cutlass, and sticks. The robbers then proceeded to rob the victims of their motorcycle, cash, and a mobile phone. The police responded swiftly, leading to the arrest of Jibrin Idrisu, 19, and Dahiru Ya’u Dopta, 19. The stolen motorcycle was also recovered, further demonstrating the command’s commitment to recovering stolen items and bringing perpetrators to justice.

The use of a homemade weapon underscores the dangerous nature of these crimes and the importance of vigilance. The Taraba State Police Command has confirmed that investigations into all three cases are still ongoing. Upon completion of the investigations, the arrested suspects will be formally charged in court, ensuring they face the full consequences of their actions.

Commissioner of Police, Moorkwap Sebastian Dongshal, has reaffirmed the command’s unwavering dedication to safeguarding the lives and property of all residents within the state. He also urged the public to remain vigilant and to promptly report any suspicious activities to the nearest police formation, emphasizing the crucial role of community cooperation in maintaining law and order. This proactive approach and commitment to public safety are vital for fostering a secure environment for all citizens of Taraba State





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Taraba State Police Armed Robbery Criminal Conspiracy Breach Of Trust Stolen Property

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