Taraba Immunisation Campaign Seeks Traditional Ruler Support in 2026

Dr. Nuhu Tukura urges traditional leaders in Taraba State to boost routine immunisation efforts, as ECCOH and DAC members review Q3 2026 data and set accountability goals.

Dr. Nuhu Tukura has issued a direct appeal to traditional rulers and community leaders across Taraba State to significantly increase their active participation in immunisation campaigns. He emphasized that this intensified involvement is critical to ensuring that all eligible individuals throughout the state have reliable and equitable access to routine vaccination services. This urgent call to action was delivered on Saturday in Jalingo, marking a pivotal moment for public health strategy in the region.

ECCOH Data Review Highlights Health Gaps

The announcement was made during the third-quarter 2026 review meeting for the Local Government Areas Emirate Council Committee on Health, known as ECCOH, alongside the Data Accountability Clerks. This high-level gathering was organized by the Chigari Foundation in close collaboration with the Taraba State Primary Health Care Development Agency. The event took place at Sifen Kitchen in Jalingo, the state capital, bringing together representatives from all sixteen local government councils within Taraba State.

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This meeting served as a crucial platform to present and thoroughly document ECCOH activities that occurred at both local government and ward levels during the quarter. Evidence of active participation by Data Accountability Clerks and local government ECCOH structures was prominently displayed, showcasing the operational depth of these community health frameworks. The presence of such comprehensive data allowed for a realistic assessment of current immunisation coverage and outreach effectiveness.

Strategic Review Of Routine Immunisation Data

During the sessions, participants meticulously reviewed the routine immunisation data from September 2026 to identify performance trends and areas of concern. They specifically targeted wards and local government areas that were classified as either red or yellow, indicating critical underperformance or high risk. These designations highlighted zones requiring immediate and targeted intervention by monitoring and evaluation focal persons to prevent further decline in vaccination rates.

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The gathering also provided a space to examine the various challenges confronting local government councils and ECCOH structures in their daily operations. Participants discussed the strategies that had been adopted to address these hurdles and agreed upon clear recommendations and action plans. These plans included designated responsibilities and specific timelines for addressing issues in underperforming wards to ensure accountability and progress.

Leaders Praise Community Mobilisation Efforts

Dr. Tukura took the opportunity to commend the Chigari Foundation for its significant contributions to strengthening community participation in healthcare delivery. He urged ECCOH and Data Accountability Clerk members to intensify their efforts, ensuring that residents in their respective communities and local government areas can consistently access routine immunisation services. His remarks underscored the necessity of leadership engagement in maintaining public trust and health security.

Mohammed Sale, the Programme Officer of the Chigari Foundation, praised the contributions of ECCOH and Data Accountability Clerk members for their dedication. He assured them that the foundation would continue to work tirelessly to ensure that traditional rulers actively mobilize their subjects for immunisation programs. Sale also urged committee members to avoid working in isolation, stressing the importance of collaboration to achieve the foundation's broader health objectives.

Partners Pledge Continued Support And Collaboration

Development partners, including Helen Keller International, New Incentives, Sultan Foundation, and the World Health Organisation, commended the Chigari Foundation for its leadership role in Taraba State. These organizations pledged to collaborate closely with the foundation to ensure that eligible persons across all communities in the state have access to immunisation and other essential healthcare services. Their support highlights the international and national importance placed on these local health initiatives.

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Sarki Henry, a survivor in the state, also voiced strong support for the foundation's approach to involving traditional institutions in community mobilisation. He noted the critical importance of engaging grassroots leaders in promoting immunisation to ensure maximum coverage and acceptance. This endorsement reflects the growing recognition that traditional authority structures are vital for the success of public health interventions in the region.

Future Accountability And Quality Assurance

The participants unanimously resolved to strengthen Data Accountability Clerk oversight and accountability within ECCOH structures ahead of the fourth quarter of 2026. This decision marks a strategic move to ensure that the lessons learned from the third quarter are effectively implemented in the final stretch of the year. By tightening these oversight mechanisms, the health authorities hope to minimize gaps in coverage and improve overall immunisation outcomes.

The comprehensive review process has provided a clear roadmap for addressing the identified challenges and leveraging existing strengths in the healthcare system. With the combined efforts of traditional rulers, community leaders, and development partners, Taraba State is positioning itself to achieve higher immunisation targets. The collaborative spirit demonstrated during this meeting bodes well for future health initiatives and community engagement strategies.