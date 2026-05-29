Taraba Governor Approves N500m for Youth Start-Up Support

The Governor of Taraba State, Agbu Kefas, has approved N500m for youth start-up support as part of efforts to tackle unemployment and promote economic growth in the state.

The Governor of Taraba State , Agbu Kefas, has approved N500m for youth start-up support as part of efforts to tackle unemployment and promote economic growth in the state.

Kefas announced this on Friday in a statewide broadcast in Jalingo to mark his third anniversary in office, saying the empowerment programme would commence in June 2026. The governor said the initiative formed part of broader reforms targeted at youth inclusion, infrastructure development and economic expansion. Our administration strongly believes that the future of Taraba State depends largely on the empowerment and development of young people, Kefas said.

He explained that the government had also commissioned biometric data-capturing facilities to create a reliable database for youth development planning and empowerment programmes. Presently, 296 youths have successfully registered under the programme, and the government has approved the release of Five Hundred Million Naira for starter packs, scheduled to commence in June 2026, he said.

Kefas noted that his administration established the Youth Development Agency and the Sports Commission as separate entities to ensure focused attention on youth and sports development. The governor also disclosed that the proposed Ibi Bridge across River Benue was receiving attention from the Federal Government, while feasibility studies were ongoing for additional bridge projects across the Chinkai and Karim Lamido corridors. These projects are expected to improve connectivity, enhance trade, and stimulate economic activities across the State, he said.

Kefas further stated that several road projects were ongoing across Taraba, including the Mararaba-Biassa Abong Road, Takum-Lissam Road, Wukari-Kente-Chinkai Road and Jalingo/Wukari township roads. On education, the governor said his administration declared a state of emergency in the sector shortly after assuming office in 2023. The governor said, One of the earliest decisions of this administration was the declaration of a state of emergency in education.

We took deliberate steps to expand access to free and compulsory basic education, improve learning environments and restore confidence in the future of our children. Speaking on healthcare, Kefas said the administration had upgraded hospitals and strengthened access to healthcare services across the state through infrastructure and equipment interventions. The state government has made significant progress in addressing unemployment and promoting economic growth, and the empowerment programme for youth start-ups is a key part of this effort





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Taraba State Youth Start-Up Support Unemployment Economic Growth Governor Agbu Kefas

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