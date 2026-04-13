Taraba APC Announces E-Registration Requirement for Primary Elections

The Taraba State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has announced that only members with e-registered membership cards will be eligible to participate in its upcoming primary elections. This move aims to ensure a fair and transparent process, according to the state chairman, Abubakar Bawa, who emphasized unity and grassroots engagement.

The All Progressives Congress ( APC ) in Taraba State has declared that only validated members holding membership cards acquired through the party’s e-registration process will be permitted to partake in the forthcoming primary elections. This directive was announced by the state chairman of the APC , Abubakar Bawa, over the weekend in Jalingo, during a reception for two House of Representatives aspirants at the party's state secretariat.

Bawa underscored the significance of peaceful political conduct among aspirants, encouraging party members to maintain unity as the APC strategically prepares for victory across all tiers in the upcoming 2027 general elections. He reaffirmed the party's dedication to providing an impartial and transparent platform for members vying for elective positions. Furthermore, Bawa advised aspirants to actively campaign at the grassroots level, engaging directly with the electorate to understand their needs and aspirations. He assured that under his leadership, the party will steadfastly uphold principles of justice, fairness, and equal opportunity for every contestant, thereby fostering a level playing field for all. This move is expected to streamline the election process and reinforce the party's commitment to democratic principles and internal party reforms. The leadership emphasizes the importance of adherence to the party's constitution and guidelines to ensure the credibility of the primary elections. The announcement also seeks to prevent any irregularities or manipulation of the voting process, which would undermine the party's integrity. The announcement by the Taraba State APC leadership reflects a broader trend of political parties across Nigeria strengthening their internal electoral processes. By restricting participation to verified members with digitally registered cards, the APC aims to minimize instances of voter fraud, impersonation, and other forms of electoral malpractice. This measure not only aims to uphold the integrity of the primary elections but also to build trust and confidence among party members and the wider public. The implementation of e-registration systems is a significant step towards modernizing the party's operations and improving its efficiency. The e-registration process enables the party to maintain accurate and up-to-date membership data, facilitating better planning and resource allocation. Moreover, it allows the party to communicate more effectively with its members, disseminate information promptly, and gather feedback on important issues. The emphasis on grassroots engagement is also a strategic move by the APC to connect with voters, understand their concerns, and develop policies that address their needs. This approach aims to strengthen the party's base and enhance its appeal to the electorate. The party's focus on fairness and equal opportunity also sends a clear message that it is committed to promoting inclusive and participatory governance. The decision to receive House of Representatives aspirants at the state secretariat demonstrates the party's openness to dialogue and its willingness to address the concerns of its members. The two aspirants who were received at the secretariat are vying to represent the Ardo-Kola/Lau/Karim-Lamido Federal Constituency and the Sardauna/Kurmi/Gashaka Federal Constituency, respectively. Their presence at the state secretariat indicates the importance of these constituencies to the party's overall strategy. The forthcoming primary elections are crucial as they determine the candidates who will represent the APC in the general elections. The outcome of these primaries will significantly influence the party's prospects of success in the 2027 elections. The chairman's emphasis on unity and peaceful politicking reflects the party's desire to avoid internal conflicts that could undermine its chances in the general elections. By fostering a collaborative environment, the party aims to harness the collective strengths of its members and present a united front to the electorate. The party’s focus on grassroots campaigns indicates a strategic effort to reach out to voters and better understand the needs of the electorate. This emphasis on local engagement is expected to help the party connect with voters on a personal level, address their concerns, and build support for its candidates. The APC’s commitment to fairness and equal opportunity is also expected to encourage participation from all party members, regardless of their backgrounds or affiliations. This inclusivity will enhance the party’s diversity and strengthen its appeal to a broader base of voters. In addition, the proactive approach in providing a transparent platform for elective positions is expected to encourage more people to run for office and contribute to a more democratic internal process





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