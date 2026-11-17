Nigeria and Tanzania are locked at 0-0 at half-time in their 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier in Zanzibar, with Tolu Arokodare and Calvin Bassey coming closest for the Super Eagles.

Nigeria and Tanzania are goalless at half-time in Tuesday's 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying match at the Amaan Stadium in Zanzibar. Tolu Arokodare and Calvin Bassey have come closest to breaking the deadlock for the Super Eagles, but neither side has found the net.

The referee added one minute of stoppage time at the end of the first half. Both sides remain level as the game heads into the break, with Nigeria still searching for the opener. In the 42nd minute, Tanzania launched a promising attack as Ibrahim Hamad played a through ball towards Cyprian Kachwele, but the forward was caught offside. Three minutes earlier, a cross found Bassey in the box, but the Fulham defender sent his effort narrowly over the crossbar.

Also read Nigeria vs Tanzania: Super Eagles Seek Group L Win in AFCON 2027 Qualifier

Tanzania's Mzanga received the first booking of the match for a foul on Moses Usor in the 39th minute. Shortly before that, Usor tested the Tanzania goalkeeper, who got down to parry his effort away. In the 34th minute, Arokodare fired a low shot that beat the goalkeeper but crashed against the post. Nigeria dominated possession and pushed forward for much of the half, but Tanzania remained resilient defensively and made reasonable counter-attacks.

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Dele-Bashiru drove forward and fired from outside the Tanzania box in the 18th minute, but his effort sailed over the crossbar. Three minutes earlier, Moses Usor attempted a left-footed effort from the right side of the penalty area, but the Tanzanian defence blocked the shot. In the 10th minute, Nigeria threatened Tanzania's defence as a Tanzanian defender appeared to rough-handle a Nigerian attacker in their own box, but the referee waved play on.

Five minutes in, Tanzania looked for an early breakthrough as Aishi Manula played a through ball towards Cyprian Kachwele, but the forward was caught offside. Tanzania got the match underway in Zanzibar as both sides looked to make an early statement. Nigeria's Super Eagles are seeking another victory over Tanzania in the qualifier.

Chelle Rotates Squad For Return Fixture

Head coach Eric Chelle has made seven changes to the starting line-up that defeated the Taifa Stars 3-1 in Friday's first leg at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo. Abdullahi Bewene, Tolu Arokodare, Taiwo Awoniyi and Moses Usor are among the players handed starting roles as Chelle reshuffled his side for the return fixture. Captain Wilfred Ndidi will lead the team and anchor the midfield alongside Fisayo Dele-Bashiru, while Moses Simon and Usor provide attacking support.

Alex Iwobi, Akor Adams, Semi Ajayi and Ola Aina are among the players dropped to the bench following Friday's victory. Nigeria head into the encounter under pressure to secure all three points as they pursue qualification for the 2027 AFCON, which will be jointly hosted by Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda from June 19 to July 17. The Super Eagles revived their campaign with the 3-1 win over Tanzania in Uyo.

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Alhassan Yusuf opened the scoring within two minutes before substitute Arokodare struck twice in the second half. The victory took Nigeria to six points from three matches, one behind Group L leaders Guinea-Bissau, who drew 1-1 with Madagascar in their last outing. Tanzania have already secured qualification for the tournament as co-hosts, leaving Nigeria, Guinea-Bissau and Madagascar to battle for the group's remaining qualifying place.

Nigeria Chases Group Lead In Zanzibar

A win in Zanzibar would take Nigeria temporarily to the top of the group, ahead of Guinea-Bissau's later meeting with Madagascar. However, the Super Eagles will need to improve their away form, having gone four away matches without a win, with two draws and two defeats. Tanzania, meanwhile, will be seeking their first victory of the qualifying campaign despite already having a place at the finals secured.

The Taifa Stars were competitive in the first half of Friday's meeting but struggled after the break as Nigeria took control of the game. The hosts will also be hoping to end their poor record against Nigeria. The two countries have met nine times, with the Super Eagles winning six and drawing three. The Super Eagles are without injured forward Ademola Lookman, who was forced off during Friday's encounter.

Starting Line-Ups For Both Teams

His absence presents an opportunity for other attacking players to step up. Nigeria starting line-up: Nwabali, Onyemaechi, Bassey, Bewene, Ajayi, Ndidi (C), Dele-Bashiru, Usor, Simon, Awoniyi, Arokodare. Tanzania starting line-up: Manula, Chilambo, Hamad, Nwamnyeto, Mnoga, Miroshi, M'Mombwa, Kamungo, Msango, Naldo, Kachwele.