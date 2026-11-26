Tantita Security Services Nigeria Limited, working with Target Energy, distributes school materials and solar infrastructure in Imo and Rivers states to support host communities.

Tantita Security Services Nigeria Limited has launched a comprehensive Corporate Social Responsibility initiative focused on educational support and community welfare across the Niger Delta. The company, led by High Chief Dr. Government Oweizide Ekpemupolo, also known as Tompolo, recently partnered with Target Energy Limited to execute the 2026 Back-To-School programme. This collaborative effort aims to bolster infrastructure and provide essential learning materials to pupils in Imo and Rivers State s. The initiative underscores a strategic commitment to integrating security operations with sustainable community development.

2026 Back-To-School Program Details

The educational support drive targeted eleven communities spread across the Oguta, Ohaji/Egbema, and Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni Local Government Areas. During the event, Tantita Security Services and its partners distributed basic educational items to over 2,653 students enrolled in primary and secondary schools. The provided supplies included school bags, exercise books, pens, pencils, and erasers to ensure students were fully equipped for the academic year. Additionally, the programme involved the distribution of over 300 classroom desks to schools across its ten host communities.

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Infrastructure And Solar Power Projects

Beyond classroom supplies, the intervention includes significant infrastructure upgrades designed to improve living standards in the region. Tantita Security Services, in partnership with Grosvenor Global Services Limited, has commissioned solar-powered boreholes and street lighting systems in Delta State. These projects specifically benefit the Ajomata, Ikweghwu, and Ibada-Amukpe communities with new street lights. Solar-powered boreholes have also been installed in the Ibada-Elume, Oyohen, Amukpe, and Adagrassa communities to enhance water accessibility.

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Strategic Security And Economic Impact

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu appointed Tantita Security Services Nigeria Limited to secure Nigeria's oil assets in the Niger Delta region. The mandate aims to help the national economy maximize the benefits of oil resources through stabilized security operations. Tantita works alongside other security outfits to ensure peace and stability, which has directly contributed to an expansion in oil production quotas. The company's track record in mitigating pipeline risks has helped reduce rampant oil theft and transformed the local oil and gas landscape.

Community Relations And Future Mandates

The company operates under a Corporate Social Responsibility policy that requires all subcontractors to contribute to sustainable development in the region. Tantita's Community Relations Department actively monitors these interventions to assess their long-term impact on host communities. Pastor Seimode Akposafagha Benedict, the Community Relations Manager, emphasized that these projects are vital for improving living conditions in areas connected to company operations. This approach aligns with the view that corporate success is inextricably linked to the prosperity of the communities in which businesses operate.