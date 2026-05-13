Tansian University, Umunya Denies Sexual Harassment Allegation Against Priest

Tansian University, Umunya, a faith-based tertiary institution in Anambra State, has reacted to a viral video on social media claiming that a priest and member of management was caught in a sexual act with a female student. The management of the institution has debunked the story as a falsehood and reported the matter to the police for investigation.

Tansian University , Umunya , a faith-based tertiary institution in Anambra State, has reacted to a viral video on social media claiming that a priest and member of management was caught in a sexual act with a female student .

The video, which has been trending on social media, showed a man identified as a priest from the institution's campus in Oba, Idemili South Local Government Area, being beaten and stripped by some female students. Unverified reports claimed the man was caught having sex with a female student in a hostel, but the management of the institution has debunked the story as a falsehood.

In a statement signed by the Public Relation Officer of the university, Barr Boniface Amalu, the management said there was no truth in the rumour, and that the institution has reported the matter to the police for investigation. Amalu said: 'The management of Tansian University, Umunya, Anambra state categorically refute deny and condemn the allegation of sexual harassment leveled against a priest associated with our esteemed institution.

The university states without any hesitation, that no such incident as alleged took place within/outside the university premises between the said priest and any female student.

' The institution said the accusation was the handiwork of its detractors who seek to lower the hard earned reputation of the university. The management assured students, parents, guardians, stakeholders in education and the general public to disregard the allegation, adding that the matter has been dully reported to the police for full investigation. The institution said it can never condone such behavior, being a faith-based university.





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Tansian University Umunya Priest Sexual Harassment Female Student Video Accusation Detractors Faith-Based University Investigation Police

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