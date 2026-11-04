Tambuwal Accuses Tinubu of Woe in Leadership Ahead of 2027 Election

Former Sokoto Governor Aminu Tambuwal criticizes President Bola Tinubu's performance on infrastructure and security. He urges ADC supporters to prepare for the 2027 election to prevent rigging.

Former Governor of Sokoto State, Aminu Tambuwal, has issued a scathing indictment of President Bola Tinubu's leadership, declaring that the current administration has failed Nigeria in what he describes as a woeful manner. The criticism was delivered during the flag-off ceremony for the African Democratic Congress presidential campaign in Sokoto on November 4, 2026. Tambuwal argued that the ruling All Progressives Congress has neglected its fundamental duties, leaving the country's infrastructure and security systems in a state of severe disrepair.

Tambuwal Highlights Failed Campaign Promises

Aminu Tambuwal directly challenged President Bola Tinubu to account for the unfulfilled pledges made during the 2023 presidential election. The former governor specifically highlighted the promise to overhaul the national electricity supply, noting that citizens have seen no tangible improvements in this sector. He questioned whether any substantial work has been completed on roads and general infrastructure, asserting that the administration has delivered nothing in these critical areas of public service delivery.

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In addition to economic and infrastructural grievances, Tambuwal pointed to the persistent insecurity plaguing the nation. He argued that the government's inability to provide safety for citizens is a clear sign of leadership failure. By citing these specific unmet expectations, Tambuwal sought to dismantle the narrative that the current administration is making progress, instead framing the last three and a half years as a period of stagnation and decline.

ADC Strategy for January 2027 Victory

The African Democratic Congress leader outlined a clear political trajectory for the upcoming general elections scheduled for January 2027. He declared that his party will mobilize every resource to vote for Atiku Abubakar and all ADC candidates. Tambuwal emphasized that party supporters must remain at polling units until results are fully counted and officially declared, signaling a rigorous campaign strategy focused on voter retention and participation.

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He explicitly warned against allowing electoral malpractice to go unchecked. Tambuwal stated that no candidate should be permitted to win through rigging, reiterating the party's determination to work assiduously for victory. He expressed absolute confidence in the ADC's chances, asserting that divine grace would ensure their success and prevent anyone from stealing the election from them once again.

Challenging Northern Political Alliances

Tambuwal criticized Tinubu's northern supporters for prioritizing historical political alliances over current governance performance. He noted that many voters in the region are focusing on the president's past associations with Atiku Abubakar in 2007, Nuhu Ribadu in 2011, and Muhammadu Buhari in 2015 and 2019. This focus on legacy relationships, according to Tambuwal, distracts from the urgent need to evaluate the sitting president's actual achievements during his tenure.

The former governor argued that this retrospective loyalty is misplaced in light of the current national crisis. He insisted that the primary obligation of voters and political allies should be to secure effective leadership for the country rather than supporting leaders based on past camaraderie. This perspective challenges the traditional political dynamics in northern Nigeria, urging a shift from personality-based politics to performance-based evaluation.

Economic Retrogression and Security Crisis

Describing the current state of the nation, Aminu Tambuwal painted a grim picture of widespread poverty and hunger. He asserted that Nigeria has been retrogressing across multiple sectors, with a sharp increase in killings and economic hardship affecting all regions. Tambuwal questioned what tangible achievements President Bola Tinubu has recorded in his last three and a half years in office, suggesting that the negative trends are accelerating rather than abating.

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The severity of the security and economic situation, as described by Tambuwal, underscores the urgency of his call for political change. He emphasized that the suffering of the common citizen should be the primary metric for judging a government's success. The widespread hunger and insecurity he cited serve as evidence of the administration's inability to protect and provide for its populace.

Protocol for Polling Unit Result Monitoring

To ensure transparency and prevent electoral fraud, Tambuwal detailed a strict protocol for ADC supporters during the next election. He instructed voters to accompany each polling unit result to the ward level headquarters, and subsequently to the local government headquarters. This meticulous tracking must continue until the results are matched at the state headquarters, creating a chain of custody for electoral data.

This step-by-step verification process is designed to eliminate discrepancies and ensure that the final declared results reflect the actual votes cast. By enforcing this rigorous monitoring mechanism, the African Democratic Congress aims to secure a legitimate victory. Tambuwal's directive represents a strategic shift toward data-driven electoral oversight, prioritizing procedural integrity over mere ballot casting.