Taliban authorities in Balkh province order female patients to use 'Bibi' instead of given names, raising concerns about medical errors and identity loss for Afghan women.

Taliban authorities in Afghanistan's northern Balkh province have issued a directive requiring women to surrender the use of their first names in all official documentation. This measure forces female patients and citizens to be identified by the generic term "Bibi" rather than their actual legal names on medical records, prescriptions, and public office files.

Erasure of Female Identity in Documents

The core mechanism of this new regulation involves healthcare workers and public officials replacing specific female identifiers with the honorific title "Bibi." This term is traditionally used as a respectful form of address for older women, but its mandatory application as a substitute for given names effectively erases individual female identity from official state and medical databases.

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Activists argue that this policy represents a profound erosion of dignity for Afghan women. By stripping away personal names from critical documents, the directive reduces women to a generic category, reinforcing their status as second-class citizens within the administrative and healthcare systems controlled by the Taliban government.

Risks to Patient Safety and Medical Accuracy

The implementation of this name ban poses significant risks to healthcare delivery and patient safety. Using a single generic identifier for multiple female patients creates a high probability of confusion when managing medical records, prescriptions, and treatment histories. This lack of distinction can lead to dangerous mix-ups in medication and treatment plans.

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Human rights advocates warn that such confusion could increase the risk of prescription errors and medical malpractice. In a healthcare system where women already face substantial barriers to accessing essential services, these administrative hurdles could severely compromise the quality of care and the health outcomes of female patients across the region.

Stakeholder Reactions and Scope of Implementation

Reports indicate that the instruction applies to hospitals, private clinics, and various public offices within Balkh province, but there is no confirmed evidence that this rule has been extended to other regions nationwide. Some testimonies mention women being referred to with degrading terms like "goat" or "cow," though these appear to be anecdotal accounts rather than the stated official replacement under the directive.

The timing of this report, emerging around the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women on November 25, has intensified scrutiny on the treatment of women in Afghanistan. This period has drawn global attention to the growing concerns over women's rights and the systematic restrictions imposed since the Taliban returned to power in 2021.

Future Implications for Afghan Civil Society

Despite the international attention, the implementation of this order remains unclear and inconsistent. An activist cited in reports stated that the instruction has not been consistently observed, and the absence of a publicly available written order makes it difficult to establish the full scope of the decree. Human rights groups fear that restrictions initially tested in one province could eventually be standardized and enforced across the entire country.

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These developments are part of a broader pattern of severe restrictions on Afghan women and girls, including bans on education, employment, and participation in public life. The continued removal of basic identifiers like names signals an ongoing effort to dismantle the independent existence of women in Afghan public and professional spheres.