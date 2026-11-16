Taiwo Awoniyi Pledges Nigeria's AFCON 2027 Qualification

Nigeria striker Taiwo Awoniyi declares AFCON 2027 qualification non-negotiable. He discusses team motivation in Uyo and his grassroots football development initiatives in Kwara State.

Nigerian forward Taiwo Awoniyi has unequivocally stated that securing a spot in the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations is a mandatory objective for the Super Eagles. Speaking to journalists in Uyo on Saturday, the striker emphasized that the national team is fully resolved to obtain their qualification ticket regardless of any obstacles encountered during the remaining fixtures.

Awoniyi Confirms Team Qualification Goals

Taiwo Awoniyi addressed the media ahead of the national team's departure for Tanzania, reiterating the squad's unwavering commitment to delivering results for millions of supporters. Nigeria currently sits in second position within their qualifying group, facing three decisive matches to seal their place at the upcoming tournament.

Also read Nigeria's Ademola Lookman Ruled Out of AFCON Qualifier with Knee Injury

The striker expressed profound confidence in the collective determination and readiness of his teammates. He noted that the players possess a clear understanding of the stakes involved in the upcoming games and are motivated to ensure that the qualification goal is met without fail.

Striker Defends Squad Motivation and Passion

Awoniyi highlighted the intense passion driving the current squad roster, asserting that this energy will directly translate into performance on the pitch. He observed that the boys understand the importance of the remaining fixtures and are prepared to leave everything on the field.

Advertisement

He described the qualification campaign as non-negotiable, stating that the ticket must be secured no matter the circumstances. The forward believes that the visible motivation and unity within the camp will serve as a powerful catalyst for success in the next three games.

Foundation Expands Youth Football Development

Beyond his international duties, Taiwo Awoniyi is actively leading efforts to strengthen grassroots football through his foundation. The organization has launched a comprehensive initiative designed to create sustainable opportunities and clear pathways for young football talents across Kwara State.

The vision behind this program extends beyond the state capital of Ilorin, aiming to cover all 16 local government areas. Awoniyi stressed that the core driver is to identify, nurture, and empower young athletes, ensuring that promising players from rural communities are not marginalized or left behind.

Coach Training and Stakeholder Collaboration Efforts

To support this developmental framework, Awoniyi's foundation recently collaborated with partners from the United Kingdom to organize a capacity-building program. This initiative targeted more than 44 local coaches, aiming to elevate coaching standards and strengthen the overall structure of grassroots football in the region.

Advertisement

The forward publicly commended several key organizations for their contributions to building a sustainable football ecosystem in Kwara State. These included the Kwara State Government, the Kwara State Football Association, the Sports Writers Association of Nigeria, Kwara United, Kwara Queens, and the Kwara Kids League.

Call for Unity in Sports Development

Taiwo Awoniyi emphasized that meaningful progress in football development requires collective responsibility and shared goals among all stakeholders. He argued that sustainable growth can only be achieved when various entities work together to support the next generation of players.

He reflected on the responsibilities that come with success, noting that what individuals do with their opportunities matters significantly. His main goal remains to create clear pathways for emerging talents, urging everyone to unite and lift each other up to foster a stronger football culture.