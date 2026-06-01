SystemSpecs CDEC 2026: Nigerian Youth Propose Tech Solutions for Safer Transportation

The seventh edition of SystemSpecs Children's Digital Essay Competition (CDEC) concluded with young Nigerians proposing innovative IT solutions to improve transportation safety and efficiency, awarding top winners with cash, laptops, and educational resources.

The SystemSpecs Children's Digital Essay Competition (CDEC) has become a transformative platform for young Nigeria ns to envision how technology can reshape their country. Now in its seventh year, the programme concluded on May 27 via a live broadcast, capping nearly four months of nationwide engagement, research, writing, and evaluation.

More than a simple essay contest, CDEC is a flagship Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) initiative by SystemSpecs. It represents a deliberate long-term investment in cultivating a generation of Nigerian youth who view technology as a practical tool for national development, sector by sector. Each year, a carefully chosen theme directs young minds toward a pressing national challenge. For 2026, the theme was 'Achieving Safer and More Effective Transportation in Nigeria Through Information Technology'.

Participants aged 9 to 16 were invited to explore the transportation sector through the lenses of innovation, safety, efficiency, and national development. The CDEC process is intentionally rigorous. Submissions opened in February, allowing participants ample time to research, reflect, and craft thoughtful responses. Shortlisted essays advanced to a second-level evaluation, a direct engagement process where judges could understand the thinking, background, and motivation behind each submission.

Mrs. Bukola Adeboye, Group Head of Corporate Services at SystemSpecs, highlighted that this second-level evaluation validates authenticity and reveals the heart and transformative story behind each essay. She noted that the quality of ideas this year was impressive, with children thoughtfully connecting technology to practical solutions across road, rail, air, and water transportation. Proposed ideas included commuter safety systems, digital monitoring, emergency response mechanisms, traffic coordination, and accessibility improvements.

Since its launch in 2020, CDEC has received over 20,000 essay submissions from children across all six geopolitical zones, indicating a growing hunger among Nigerian youth to engage meaningfully with national challenges. The 2026 edition continued this momentum with strong nationwide representation and a 36.5% increase in female participation over the past three years, reflecting a competition that is becoming more inclusive annually.

The top 50 finalists across junior and senior categories hailed from multiple geopolitical zones, underscoring the national character of the initiative. In the Senior Category, Obioha Pharez of The Court Hill College, Lagos, claimed first place, followed by Abiodun Ayomide of Oshodi Comprehensive Senior High School, Lagos, and Eruba Samuel of Deeper Life High School, Port Harcourt Campus, Rivers State. In the Junior Category, Idris Zainab of You-Nik International Technopreneurship Secondary School, Lafia, Nasarawa State, emerged as the winner.

Sanu Anjolaoluwa Adaora of Kesbe International School, Lagos, and Dieke Oluomachukwu Rachael of Divine Love Secondary School, Enugu, followed as first and second runners-up respectively. Category winners received one million naira in cash, alongside laptops, educational resources, one-year internet subscriptions, and additional prizes.

Second and third-place finalists received laptops and cash prizes of 750,000 and 500,000 naira respectively, with consolation prizes for finalists placed fourth through tenth. Obele Community Senior High School was named the winning school in the Senior Category, while You-Nik International Technopreneurship Secondary School, Lafia, claimed top honors in the Junior Category; both schools will receive 10 laptops each. Mr. DeRemi Atanda, Managing Director of Remita, reflected on the broader purpose of CDEC within SystemSpecs' commitment to national development.

He stated that CDEC continues to show that Nigerian children are observant, solution-driven, and capable of contributing meaningfully to conversations around national development. For SystemSpecs, this initiative is about investing in future leaders and innovators who can think critically about the country's future. Mr. Udy Ngele, Managing Director of HumanManager, connected this year's transportation theme to the wider imperative of digital transformation.

He emphasized that leveraging information technology for safer and more efficient transportation aligns with Nigeria's push toward a digitally enabled economy. The competition not only rewards young talent but also instills a mindset of innovation and problem-solving that will benefit the nation for generations to come. As CDEC continues to grow, it serves as a beacon of hope and a testament to the power of engaging youth in shaping a better future for Nigeria





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