Sweltering Heat Fuels Major Upset as Juan Manuel Cerundolo Dethrones World No. 1 Jannik Sinner at Roland‑Garros

World number one Jannik Sinner's 30‑match winning streak ended in a five‑set loss to Argentina's Juan Manuel Cerundolo on a blistering 32 °C day at the French Open, raising questions about heat management in tennis.

Jannik Sinner 's dominant run on the ATP tour was abruptly halted on the sweltering courts of Roland‑Garros on May 28, 2026. The 24‑year‑old Italian, who entered the French Open as the world number one and top seed, appeared to be cruising through his second‑round match against Argentina's world‑number‑56 Juan Manuel Cerundolo .

After taking the first two sets 6‑3, 6‑2 and establishing a 5‑1 lead in the third, Sinner suddenly began to lose his footing, his strokes becoming sluggish and his movements erratic. The heat, which had already forced Czech youngster Jakub Mensik to collapse earlier in the tournament, intensified to a recorded 32 °C on Court Philippe‑Chatrier.

Sinner's physical condition deteriorated rapidly; he lost eighteen consecutive points, signalled a medical timeout, and told the chair umpire he felt dizzy and feared he might vomit. The Italian's complaints of cramping and nausea were confirmed by the on‑court physiotherapist, who administered treatment and allowed the player to return to the match. When Sinner re‑entered the arena, the crowd greeted him with applause, but the heat continued to sap his energy.

He managed to claw back a single game in the third set, securing it 7‑5, yet the momentum had already shifted. Cerundolo, sensing an opportunity, raised his level and took the fourth set 6‑1, followed by another 6‑1 in the deciding set. The Argentine, playing with composure and confidence on his preferred clay surface, celebrated a victory that will be remembered as one of the greatest upsets in recent Grand Slam history.

After the match, Cerundolo expressed his delight, noting that his forehand winner had sealed his passage to the third round for the first time in his career and that he would continue to focus on his preparation for the next round against either Spain's promising Martin Landaluce or Czech Vit Kopriva. Sinner's defeat marks his earliest Grand Slam exit since the 2023 French Open and ends an impressive 30‑match winning streak that included titles in Rome, Madrid, Monte Carlo, Miami and Indian Wells.

The loss also postpones his quest for a career Grand Slam, as he will have to wait until next year - when fellow Spanish star Carlos Alcaraz is expected to return from injury - for another chance to conquer Paris. Fellow Italian Flavio Cobolli, seeded tenth, advanced to the third round with a straight‑sets victory over Wu Yubing, while American Learner Tien will face Cobolli after a hard‑fought five‑set win over Facundo Diaz Acosta.

The day underscored the growing concerns about player safety in extreme temperatures, echoing demands from Novak Djokovic and others for match scheduling to be shifted to cooler periods of the day





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Jannik Sinner Juan Manuel Cerundolo French Open Heat Exhaustion Tennis Upset

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