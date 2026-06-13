Suspects confess to kidnapping sister of ex-minister Adelabu in Ibadan

Police arrest gang members involved in abduction of Mrs Olaide Busayo Adegoke and her twin sons; suspects reveal details of planning and execution.

Fresh details have emerged regarding the kidnapping of Mrs. Olaide Busayo Adegoke, sister of former Power Minister Chief Adebayo Adelabu , and her twin sons in Ibadan , Oyo State.

The suspects, now in police custody, have provided disturbing accounts of the surveillance, coordination, and execution of the attack. Their confessions followed a coordinated rescue operation by the police, which led to the release of the victims at Lako Community along Ayegun-Olomi Road. Security sources revealed that the operation was tracked through intelligence-led efforts after weeks of monitoring suspected gang movements in parts of Ibadan.

Among those arrested is Segun Balogun, also known as Alawaye, a motor park driver at Iwo Road who allegedly served as the driver during the kidnapping operation. Others include the alleged gang leader, Adewale Abolarinwa, popularly called Oloro, and an auto technician, Dare Oyedele, known as Solution. Investigators disclosed that the gang began planning the abduction as early as May 5, mounting surveillance on the victims residence, studying school runs, security routines, and movement patterns of the household.

A key suspect, Solution, was reportedly responsible for tracking the childrens movement to and from school and providing detailed intelligence on the familys daily routine. He allegedly observed vehicle patterns, gate operations, and timing of movements around the residence. In one of the intercepted conversations, he reportedly described the childrens school environment and noted security gaps that could be exploited. Police sources also said he helped secure a building later used as a holding location for victims.

Segun, the driver, narrated how he was drawn into the operation through a long-standing acquaintance with Oloro in the transport union. He said he was initially unaware of the full intent until days before the operation. According to him, the final decision to abduct the family was made shortly before execution, with roles assigned among the gang members. Oloro asked me if Adebayo Adelabu still had a mother, and I said yes.

He asked me again about where she was living and I told him, Segun recounted. On Wednesday, we parked and waited for the car conveying the children to school. When we saw it, Oloro told me to follow it and block it. They came down and bundled the mother and children into the car, he said.

Police sources confirmed that three suspects used masks during the operation, while firearms, including pump-action guns, were allegedly used to intimidate victims. Another suspect, Solution, admitted he joined the operation after being promised payment, claiming he was responsible for logistics and coordination during movements across Ibadan. He also confessed that he was handed weapons ahead of the operation and participated in abducting the victims from their vehicle.

The gang allegedly moved the victims to a hideout in Lako Community, where ransom negotiations were reportedly handled by other members not present at the scene. Security operatives later tracked the suspects following intercepted communications and surveillance breakthroughs. The arrests reportedly began after Segun was picked up during a routine inquiry, which later exposed deeper links to the kidnapping network.

Police say digital evidence recovered from phones played a major role in linking the suspects to the crime, including messages referencing weapons procurement and operational planning. The Commissioner of Police in Oyo State confirmed that coordinated tactical teams were deployed to rescue the victims and dismantle the gang, adding that the operation followed directives from the Force Intelligence Department and Intelligence Response Team.

Residents of Podo and Ayegun communities expressed shock over the involvement of individuals known in their neighborhoods as mechanics and transport workers, describing the revelations as disturbing. Further investigations revealed that Oloro had previously been linked to kidnapping cases and had faced earlier arrest and bail conditions before allegedly returning to crime. Security officials also disclosed that additional weapons, including a pump-action gun, were recovered during searches of suspects residences.

Nonetheless, the suspects are currently undergoing further interrogation as police continue efforts to identify other members of the gang and possible collaborators. The case highlights the persistent threat of kidnapping in the region and the importance of community vigilance and intelligence-led policing in combating such crimes. Authorities have urged residents to report suspicious activities and cooperate with security agencies to ensure the safety of all citizens





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Kidnapping Ibadan Adelabu Police Rescue Gang

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